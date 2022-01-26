Rujuta Diwekar's 3-minute workout for rest and recovery is a must for everyone

Whether you are on a road to recovery post Covid-19 or struggling with work from home aches and pains, Rujuta Diwekar's 3-minute workout routine can speed up your healing process and improve posture.

The celebrity nutritionist and author of bestsellers like Indian Superfoods and Don't Lose Your Mind, Lose Your Weight, who often shares useful information about nutrition, diets and diseases on her social media handles, is currently inspiring her followers to work on a 12-week fitness programme that includes easy stretches and exercises that can be attempted even by a lay person.

In her Week 4 workout, Diwekar in a video demonstrates three easy asanas for recovery from aches, pains and PMS. While it will take 3-4 minutes to do these asanas, the many benefits of this routine range from soothing lower back pain, body ache to relieving symptoms of premenstrual syndrome (PMS).

The three asanas will not only help accelerate recovery, they will also improve posture, give you strength and relieve aches and pains apart from helping in symptoms of PCOS, thyroid and PMS.

"If you are isolating at home and do not have any major symptoms like fever and all of that, you can do this (routine)," says Diwekar.

Stretch 1

Lift one leg and put it on the side. Then lift the other one and you put it on the side.

How to do it

* Sit down on the floor. If you are unable to do that you can simply sit down on your bed, sofa or chair to support your back. Lift one leg and put it on the side. Then lift the other one and you put it on the side.

* Very gently put both your fingers to two sides of your body and work at lifting your hips slightly and come a little forward. Once you are there, simply stay with your chest upright.

* You can also rest your back in a sofa or some other support. Put your arms on your side, roll your shoulders back, open your chest and stay there.

Stretch 2

For the second stretch, bring both your feet closer to your pelvic area and bring them together.

How to do it

* For the second stretch, bring both your feet closer to your pelvic area and bring them together. Open your feet out and work on putting the knees down.

* Roll your shoulders lift your chest up and you can sit here for some time.

* In case your knees are paining, you can use a pillow underneath your leg for support

Stretch 3

For this stretch, sit in front of your sofa, put one leg up, and then the other one too and then go on your elbow and release yourself down slowly.

How to do it

* For this stretch, sit in front of your sofa, put one leg up, and then the other one too and then go on your elbow and release yourself down slowly.

* While doing that you should ensure your head should not be thrown back. If needed use a pillow to support your head. Your legs should be perpendicular to the floor, your feet will be relaxed, your lower back and hip will be completely flat on the ground.

* Put your palms on the side. Whenever you are too stressed, you can relax yourself with this pose.

* Once you are done relaxing, bend your legs and fold them and bring your knees towards your chest. Stay here for a while. Roll on your right side, keep looking on the floor for some time and then slowly get up.

The nutritionist adds that this routine can also be done after yoga class, weight training class, running, after Pilates, during work from home or spending too much time on your chair.