Til Gul to tamarind; Rujuta Diwekar recommends 5 divine foods for winter season

Winters are synonymous with delicious and nutritious food. Not only there is a lot to choose from but also our digestive system is supportive enough to let us indulge in winter delicacies that are not only mouth-watering but pack a nutritional punch.

While you may be tempted to have endless cups of coffee and munch on junk food all day, it will not keep you naturally warm and healthy. Having seasonal fruits, vegetables, pulses, nuts and seeds can keep immunity high amid the rising cases of Omicron, the new variant of Covid-19.

Celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar always has some lesser-known gems to share with her followers be it health tips or fitness mantras. A strong advocate of desi superfoods, the bestseller author of Indian Superfoods took to social media to share five winter foods that people can enjoy and get benefitted from.

ALSO READ: Easy tips by Rujuta Diwekar to get through a weight loss plateau

Here are top 5 divine delicacies for winter as suggested by Diwekar.

1. Sugarcane: It is the source of natural vitamins and minerals that are lost in refined sugar and also has iron, magnesium, Vitamin B1 and riboflavin. "Our oldest detox food, rejuvenates the liver and keeps the skin glowing in the winter sun," says Diwekar.

2. Ber: Ber or jujube helps improve blood circulation and also excellent for your bone health. "It strengthens the immune system (great for kids who fall sick frequently) and improves diversity of our diet," says the nutritionist.

3. Tamarind or chincha: A storehouse of magnesium, tamarind is also rich in calcium. "A great digestive, even the seeds make for a smashing drink when mixed with buttermilk," says the bestseller author.

4. Amla: A powerhouse of nutrients, amla is one of the best sources of Vitamin C and an amazing antioxidant and immunity booster. 100 gm of amla fruit has around 700 gm of Vitamin C. "Amla the king of winters, fights infections (and even the evil eye). Have it by itself, or as chyawanprash, sherbet or even a moramba," says Diwekar.

5. Til Gul: Made from sesame and jaggery, Til Gul is a sankrant delicacy people love to have. "A winter delicacy with essential fats, great for bones and joints," writes the nutritionist.

Follow more stories on Facebook & Twitter

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON