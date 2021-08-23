Suffering from constipation? Try this yogasana for overall good digestion

Constipation is one of the common digestive troubles that ails people of almost all age groups. It can really interfere with your daily productivity as it can trigger headaches, make you slow and affect your mood.

There are many lifestyle factors that could be behind constipation. Studies suggest that not including fibre or enough fluids in your diet, stress, or ignoring the urge to pass stools could be culprits. Symptoms of constipation include hard stools, straining to have a bowel movement, abdominal pain, nausea and bloating.

While dietary changes like including fibre, fruits, vegetables, nuts and whole grains can be helpful, physical activity is equally important to tackle the problem.

Celebrity yoga trainer Anshuka Parwani talked about a wonderful yogasana on her Instagram page that could be extremely beneficial for people troubled with constipation.

She shared how Garland Pose or Malasana is quite effective for people with digestive issues including constipation.





"Malasana is a squatting pose that benefits the hips, lower back and digestive system. This one is the best for constipation, really helps you to poop (it’s true)," she wrote.

She also explains that even though it is called Garland pose, the true translation of this asana in related to poop.

"Even though some say the word malasana is translated into mala - asana meaning garland it’s true translation is “excrement” because this was taken from ancient India’s way to eliminate waste," she adds.

She also lists out the additional benefits of the asana:

- improves metabolism

- opens up hips & inner thighs

Anshuka also gives tips for beginners:

-Use a wall for back support or prop yourself up with blocks underneath your buttocks if your feet aren’t flat on the ground.

- Try it for 1-2 minutes every morning. Be gentle, take your time and adjust slightly.

Steps to do Malasana

Stand straight with your feet apart

Turn your knees and feet outward

Sit down in a squat position

Join your palms together in prayer pose

Expand your chest and shoulders

Keep your spine stretched out

Draw shoulder blades towards one another

Hold the pose for some time

Gently come out of it and repeat

People with join issues and chronic pain should avoid doing this asana.

