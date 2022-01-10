Kareena Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's trainer shares yoga guide for Covid-19 recovery and building immunity

With the Covid-19 cases rising again in the country fuelled by the Omicron variant, people are scared for themselves and their loved ones. Taking precautions, wearing face masks, washing hands regularly and avoiding contact with people are a few ways people can stay safe.

But what if you still get the virus? Then, it becomes necessary to focus on recovery. One can do this by including simple yoga techniques in their daily routine while following the prescribed treatment suggested by the doctor. It involves doing breathing routines at home to build immunity and strengthen the lungs, practising yoga poses to deal with anxiety and much more.

So, we found the best yoga guide for you to do all this and more. Celebrity yoga instructor Anshuka Parwani, who trains Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Rakul Preet Singh, Ananya Panday and more, took to Instagram to share her complete yoga guide for Covid‑19 recovery and building immunity.

The guide consists of seven pointers, including Pranayama, Asanas and Breathwork, one can practise easily at their home. Anshuka also posted a disclaimer with all the techniques, which reads, "Always consult your doctor and check the contraindications before you start any kind of Yoga practice."

Pranayama And Breathwork

The first post in Anshuka's guide mentions a few simple breathwork and pranayama techniques for improving lung capacity and boosting immunity. The three practises are Kapalbhati, Anulom Vilom and Bhastrika.

She also shared videos teaching people how to do each breath exercise. These exercises, if done correctly, "help in increasing lung capacity, aiding in better oxygenation and exhaling carbon dioxide." They will also aid a patients Covid-19 recovery process.

Belly Breathing

The second technique is belly breathing. To teach people how to do the breathing routine, Anshuka posted a video with Rakul Preet. It is called Belly Breathing or Breathwork for Anxiety.

Since these are uncertain times, having bouts of anxiety is normal. You can deal with this by letting go of worry through breathwork. "Deep breathing significantly reduces the stress response in the body. Just remember not to strain or struggle when you do this," the celebrity trainer wrote.

Sama Vritti Breathing

The third recovery and immunity building technique mentioned in the guide is Sama Vritti Breathing. One creates an equal ratio for breathing in and out in this breathing technique. Anshuka also listed the step-by-step process for doing these yoga techniques at home.

Box Breathing

This simple technique is called Box Breathing and is done to calm down quickly to feel grounded. To practise this technique at home, Anshuka wrote that one has to inhale for 4-5 counts and hold for 4-5 counts and repeat.

Easy Stretches and Asanas

Anshuka listed down five asanas and stretches in her immunity building guide. They are simple, fast and effective in improving lung capacity, strengthening it, and boosting immunity. The asanas mentioned are Cat/Cow pose, Butterfly pose, Seated Pigeon pose, Side Stretch and Wind Release pose. The celebrity trainer also demonstrated the correct way to do these asanas in the post.

Lower Back Stretches

The guide also lists down lower back stretches that people, who are working from home, can do to reduce lower back pain, tension and stiffness. When we work at our homes, many of us hunch while working or sit in bad postures. Sharing the lower-back stretches on her page, Anshuka wrote, "Do these poses a few times in a week and hold each of them for at least 10 to 15 breaths or 30 seconds each."

Stress Relief Asanas

These are stressful times, and it has a direct impact on our mental health. Therefore, it becomes essential to relieve or reduce the stress levels by taking some time out to do a few stress-release poses. The asanas Anshuka mentioned are Anjaneyasana or Low Lunge Pose, Sukhasana or Seated Pose, Setu Bandhasana or Bridge Pose, Uttana Shishosana or Puppy Pose, Malasana or Garland Pose and Gomukhasana or Cow Pose.

So, are you ready to build your immunity and strengthen yourself?