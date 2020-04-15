Yoga to the rescue in this lockdown

fitness

Updated: Apr 15, 2020 11:32 IST

The restricted travel, panic over the risk of infection, continuous flow of negative news and scarcity of day-to-day material and resources due the corona pandemic are all adding to growing anxiety. Being confined to our homes can be mentally challenging. Besides staying connected to family and friends, and maintaining a healthy lifestyle, there is also one other thing that can help keep anxiety and mental health in check - yoga. Yoga has known to be beneficial since ages, and not just for weight loss, but also to keep the mind calm.

A mind running with negative thoughts over the uncertain future results, often results in sleepless nights which causes daytime fatigue. “Mental health is of utmost importance to see through these challenging times. Most people are not able to relax and forcibly try to relax which results in greater stress,” says Mudit Dandwate, a yoga professional and co-founder of Dozee, a contact-free health monitor that tracks heartbeat, respiration, sleep and stress-recovery.

Why yoga?

Anxiety or stress usually triggers the sympathetic nervous system which will have manifestations such as increased blood pressure, tensed muscles, lack of concentration, faster breathing, and yoga helps to calm that down. Dr Manoj Kutteri, wellness director at Atmantan Wellness Centre, says, “Yoga is a great tool as the stretching poses help to reduce tension in muscles and joints, and this can, in turn, help relax the sympathetic system. There are many yoga poses which are excellent for managing blood pressure thereby reducing anxiety symptoms.”

Yoga during Quarantine

One of the best forms of physical, mental and spiritual practice, Yoga is best suited for this quarantine period. “Practice of yoga takes care of all these mental issues. Yoga along with breathing and meditation can be considered as an all-round exercise which will take care of our body, mind and soul. Hatha yoga practices are best suited for beginners. These practices also can have different variations which can make one perfect in the final poses. Some of these practices include Tadasana, Trikonasana, Ardha Kati Chakrasana and Veerbadrasana,” says Kutteri. Dandwate says that Yog Nidra is the most beneficial during these times. He says, “One of the most profound and powerful techniques that can be used is Yog Nidra. 20 minutes of Yog Nidra every day can help immensely in overcoming stress and anxiety.”