How to choose the perfect yoga mat? Expert offers tips

Yoga is one of the most relaxing and healthy fitness routines. It helps in shielding the body from chronic pain, provides strength, flexibility and mobility and also helps in improving the cardiovascular health. Yoga, most importantly, helps in relaxing the body and the mind and helps us take on the day with fresh enthusiasm and dedication. While multiple yoga asanas have mutiple and varied benefits, mostly it helps in developing the physical and the mental strength of the body as well.

However, finding the perfect yoga mat your yourself is equally important while performing the asanas. Yoga mats are a part and parcel of yoga routine and it comes with multiple health benefits. It helps in cushioning the body and the joints and keeps a strong hold on the ground due to its anti-slippery nature. It also helps in providing an insulation between the body and the ground, enabling you to perform the asanas without any worry.

ALSO READ: Alia Bhatt's trainer Anshuka Parwani busts a yoga myth on flexibility

But how do we choose the perfect yoga mat for ourselves? Yoga trainer Anshuka Parwani, who is known to have trained multiple Bollywood celebrities such as Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Rakul Preet Singh and Ananya Panday, shared a set of criteria that should be followed in choosing the right mat for ourselves. Firstly, it is important for the yoga mat to be little thicker as it will help in cushioning the body. She also wrote that choosing a yoga mat with a textured surface helps in maintaining better grip on the floor. In case we plan to travel with our yoga mats, then we should go for the ones that are less-bulky and easy to carry. Eco-friendly yoga mats help us in doing our bit for the environment as well.

“You could be a total newbie to the world of Yoga or an avid Yogini like me, but choosing the right yoga mat is so important,” read an excerpt of her post. Most importantly, it is necessary for us to love our yoga mats so that we have one more reason to look forward to our yoga sessions.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON