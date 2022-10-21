Chhoti Diwali 2022: When is Narak Chaturdashi? Date, story of Narakasur, celebrations

Chhoti Diwali 2022: Narak Chaturdashi or Chhoti Diwali falls on 14th day (Chaturdashi) of Kartik month, as per the Hindu calendar. It is also known as Kali Chaudas, Narak Chaudas, Roop Chaturdashi, Roop Chaudas, Naraka Nivaran Chaturdashi, Bhoot Chaturdashi and marks the second of the five days of Diwali festivities that start with Dhanteras. Every year the festival is usually celebrated a day before Diwali and a day after Dhanteras. This year, Narak Chaturdashi is being celebrated on the same day as Diwali (October 24). The festival is observed across India to mark victory over mythical demon king Narakasura by Lord Krishna. It is considered auspicious to take oil bath on the day before sunrise as it is believed that Lord Krishna took an oil bath to wipe all the blood and grime off his body after killing Narakasur. (Also read: Diwali 2022: How many diyas should be lit on Choti Diwali, Dhanteras, Badi Diwali)

The story of Narakasur

Narakasur raised the ire of Lord Krishna and his consort Satyabhama when he attacked Devaloka, after taking over all the kingdoms of the earth. The demon king could only be killed by Bhoomi Devi or Mother Earth and was thus confident of his win when Lord Krishna along with Satyabhama arrived at Narakasura’s capital Pragjyotishyapur. While Lord Krishna killed all the other demons, he was hit by the trident of Narakasur and fell down. Satyabhama was shocked to see her husband unconscious and immediately shot an arrow at Narakasur which killed him. At this moment, Lord Krishna got up with a smile and revealed how Satyabhama was an incarnation of Bhoomi Devi and was destined to kill Narakasur.

Narak Chaturdashi celebrations across the country

Narak Chaturdashi is celebrated differently in different parts of the country. In northern India, it is referred to as Chhoti Diwali, while in Tamil Nadu is celebrated as Tamil Deepavali. The day is celebrated as Bhoot Chaturdashi in West Bengal and is marked by lighting of 14 diyas to welcome 14 forefathers of a family. It is believed that the forefathers visit their relatives to guide them and remove obstacles from their life. In Goa, effigies of Narakasura filled with grass and firecrackers are burnt depicting elimination of evil and removal of ignorance. In Maharashtra, Abhyanga Snan is of great significance on the day. Til or sesame oil should be used for Ubtan during Abhyang Snan. People also worship Yamraj or God of death by chanting mantras and putting black sesame seeds in water after taking a bath.

