Gudi Padwa: Health benefits of sabudana

Commonly known as sagu in Indonesia and Karnataka, sabudana in Maharashtra, and saksak in Papua New Guinea, sago is a starch eaten in many Southeast Asian countries. Eaten whole or ground into a flour, sabudana can be made into savoury snacks or creamy desserts and is extremely versatile.

For Gudi Padwa, traditional delicacies like puran poli, shirkhand or aamras-puri and kaju modak are relished, but their preparations are not the healthiest. Adding a sabudana dish can balance out the fried and oily foods.

While the pearls are eaten as crispy, deep fried wadas or soft chewy khichdi, sago flour is not as common. When grounded finely, the flour can be made into breads, flatbreads (like rotis, parathas or thaalipeeth), pancakes, biscuits, puddings and cakes. It can also be used to make dumpling skins, idlis and dosas, and pakoras.

Usually eaten for breakfast or during fasts, sabudana is low in sodium and is cholesterol free. It is also a powerhouse of energy and wholesome, too, explains Shivi Kapoor, a Delhi-based nutritionist.

The resistant starch acts as fiber and prevents indigestion issues like acidity, bloating, and relieves constipation. “A source of instant calories, sabudana helps in cooling the body after a fast. It regulates the stomach acid and helps in smooth digestion. It can help combat fatigue. It’s gluten-free and nut-free, and an important source of protein,” says Tanvee Tutlani, dietitian.

Including sago in your diet can have many benefits, like weight gain, regulating blood pressure and good heart health. It increases bone density, as it is rich in calcium, magnesium and iron. With high nutritional value, experts encourage you to include it in your diet regularly.

Nutritional value: 100 gms Sago

Energy: 300 calories

Carbs: 81 gms

Zinc: 11% Of the RDI

Total Fat: 0.2 gms

Sugars: 3.3 gms

Sabudana thalipeeth (Instagram)

THALIPEETH

Ingredients

Sabudana - ½ cup + 3tbsp

Water - 1¼ cup

Potato - 1cup

Sendha namak

Roasted cumin - 1½ tsp

Green chilli - 1

Roasted peanuts - 3tbsp

Coriander

Butter paper

Oil for light greasing

Ghee for shallow frying

Method

Soak sabudana for 4 hours.

Add sabudana and boiled potatoes to a tray.

Add salt, jeera and chilli.

Grind dry sabudana into powder to help bind the paratha. Add it to the mix.

Grind roasted peanuts and add to the dough.

Divide into small balls.

Spread oil on the butter paper and spread the dough in to a circle.

Heat a pan and using the paper, leave the paratha on the pan. Cook on medium flame.

Serve hot with chutney.

By chef Kunal Kapoor

Sabudana Kheer (Instagram)

SABUDANA KHEER

Ingredients

Sabudana - ¼ cup

Milk (full cream) - 3 cups

Sugar - ¼ cup

Cashews

Raisins - 2 tbsp

Cardamom powder - ¼ tsp

Method

Soak sago for 30 mins.

In a thick bottomed pan, add milk, sabudana and the soaking water. Boil on medium flame.

Stir occasionally making sure it doesn’t stick.

Boil for five minutes or till the sago turns translucent.

Add sugar.

Also add cashews, raisins and cardamom powder.

Mix well and simmer for another 20 minutes.

Serve the kheer hot or cold.

by Hebbars Kichen