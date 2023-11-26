Guru Nanak Jayanti 2023: 10 inspirational quotes by Guru Nanak Dev ji on his 554th birth anniversary

Guru Nanak Jayanti, also known as Nanak Dev Ji Gurpurab or Guru Nanak's Prakash Utsav, is just around the corner. One of the most important days in Sikhism, it commemorates the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, the first of the ten Sikh Gurus and the founder of Sikhism. The holy text of Sikhism, the Guru Granth Sahib, is recited, spiritual gatherings are held and intense devotion is observed to commemorate this auspicious occasion. In addition to honouring the guidance and teachings of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, the day serves as a catalyst for the central ideals of Sikh philosophy: equality, harmony and selfless service. As we celebrate the 554th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, let's reflect on some of his inspiring quotes. (Also read: Guru Nanak Jayanti 2023: Date, history, rituals and significance of Guru Purab )

10 Most Inspirational Quotes by Guru Nanak Dev Ji

Guru Nanak Jayanti 2023: 10 inspirational quotes by Guru Nanak Dev ji

"Burn worldly love, rub the ashes and make ink of it, make the heart the pen, the intellect the writer, write that which has no end or limit."

"There is but one God. His name is Truth; He is the Creator. He fears none; he is without hate. He never dies; He is beyond the cycle of births and death. He is self-illuminated."

"If the people use the wealth bestowed on them by God for themselves alone or for treasuring it, it is like a corpse. But if they decide to share it with others, it becomes sacred food."

"Only fools argue whether to eat meat or not. They don't understand truth, nor do they meditate on it. Who can define what is meat and what is plant? Who knows where the sin lies, being a vegetarian or a non-vegetarian?"

"The greatest comforts and lasting peace are obtained when one eradicates selfishness from within."

"Whatever kind of seed is sown in a field, prepared in due season, a plant of that same kind, marked with the peculiar qualities of the seed, springs up in it."

“Owing to ignorance of the rope, the rope appears to be a snake; owing to ignorance of the self the transient state arises of the individualized, limited, phenomenal aspect of the self.”

“Even kings and emperors, with mountains of property and oceans of wealth - these are not even equal to an ant, who does not forget God.”

“The production of children, the nurture of those born, and the daily life of men, of these matters woman is visibly the cause.”

"Sing the songs of joy to the Lord, serve the Name of the Lord, and become the servant of His servants."