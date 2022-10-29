Halloween 2022: 5 decor ideas to add a spooky vibe to your house

Halloween a festival observed annually on October 31, is just around the corner, which means an evening of fun filled with costumes, spooky treats, trick-or-treating and Halloween party games. Sooky, creative and scary decorations are a significant part of Halloween celebrations. There are many different Halloween decor items available in the markets, but they are pricey enough to burn a hole in your wallet. If you are looking for some fun, distinctive and eerie decor ideas then it's best to be creative and do it yourself. Adorning your home with homemade items made by your own family members not only strengthens family ties but also teaches kids about traditions, customs, and culture. Here are some festive, fun and spooky decor ideas that you can easily prepare without spending a fortune. (Also read: Halloween 2022: Interesting facts about trick or treating )

1. Carved pumpkins

Foods are another area in which you can get wildly inventive. Using pumpkins is among the most significant ways to celebrate Halloween. Why not decorate your cookies to seem eerie, surround them with colourful pumpkins, and have a spooky conversation with your friends? You can use some carved pumpkins, a few candles to provide the appropriate light while keeping the space dark, and barbed wire to create a confining and eerie atmosphere.

2. Scary hanging witch hat

Witch hats strung from the ceiling are one of the easiest methods to give your balcony a spooky appearance. They are reasonably priced and are simple to find online or at local markets. All you need to do is insert an LED light stick or battery-operated tea light inside the hat. Take the hat and, with the use of a fishing line, suspend it from the ceiling. The luminous flying witch hats will transform your balcony into the spookiest spot in your home.

3. Paper bats

Prepare some paper bats and use tape to attach them to the walls to give them a creepy appearance. They can be affixed to your fireplace, walls, stairs, shelves, or other surfaces. You can make them as big or as small as you like. It is also an eco-friendly decoration as the bats can be saved and reused every year in different spaces around your house.

4. Ghostly candle arrangements

Wine bottle candle holders will give your home a haunted-house feel. They can be used as a fireplace mantle arrangement or as a centrepiece. Fill as many clean wine bottles with white tapered candles as you can find. Glass sauce jars and empty Coke bottles both work well. The varying sizes give this display depth. If you want to make it extra spooky, weave in a few spider webs between the bottles.

5. Halloween lantern

Decorate your home with a Halloween lantern to light up your house with a scary vibe. Lights have been installed inside these lanterns and you can hang them anywhere you choose. These lanterns come in a variety of shapes, including pumpkins, ghosts, witch hats, and others. They are necessary for Halloween decorations since they will give the space a vibrant glow. Additionally, they will provide ample light so that you may maintain your house's light close by to heighten the spooky impact! Additionally, since they are simple to install and use, you don't need to exert much work.

