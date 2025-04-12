Hanuman Jayanti 2025: Shubh muhurat, puja vidhi and special rituals to celebrate the birth of Lord Hanuman on April 12
Hanuman Jayanti 2025: Devotees celebrate Hanuman Jayanti to honor the birth of Lord Hanuman, observing fasting and chanting the Hanuman Chalisa.
Hanuman Jayanti 2025: Hanuman Jayanti commemorates the birth of Lord Hanuman, a beloved deity in Hindu mythology. Observed on the full moon day of the Chaitra month, the festival falls on Saturday, April 12 this year. Devotees honour the day with sincere prayers, fasting, and chanting the Hanuman Chalisa, seeking spiritual strength and deepening their devotion. From timings to puja vidhi, here's all you need to know. (Also read: Happy Hanuman Jayanti 2025: 30+ wishes, images, messages, WhatsApp status to share on Lord Hanuman's birth anniversary )
Hanuman Jayanti 2025 shubh muhurat
As per Drik Panchang, the auspicious timings to observe Hanuman Jayanti this year are:
Purnima Tithi begins: 3:21 AM on April 12
Purnima Tithi ends: 5:51 AM on April 13
The most auspicious time for Hanuman Jayanti puja is on April 13 (Sunday), either early in the morning or after sunset, according to the local Panchang. Devotees typically observe a fast and perform the puja during Brahma Muhurat at dawn or in the evening when temples hold special aartis and recitations of the Hanuman Chalisa.
Hanuman Jayanti 2025 puja vidhi
- Wake up during Brahma Muhurat (around 4–5 AM), take a holy bath, and wear clean or red-coloured clothes, as red is considered auspicious for Lord Hanuman.
- Clean the altar or puja space, place a clean red cloth, and set an idol or picture of Lord Hanuman.
- Decorate the area with flowers, incense sticks, and diyas. Apply sindoor and oil to the idol and offer red flowers, bananas, boondi laddoos, and betel leaves.
- Light a diya and chant “Om Hanumate Namah” 108 times. Recite the Hanuman Chalisa, Bajrang Baan, and Sundar Kand from the Ramayana.
- Do aarti using a ghee diya and ring the bell. If possible, visit a Hanuman temple and join the community aarti and bhajans.
- Many devotees fast from sunrise to sunset, consuming only fruits or satvik food.
- Offer boondi laddoos, jaggery, or chana as prasad. Feeding monkeys, cows, and the needy is a cherished form of service on this day.
