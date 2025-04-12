Hanuman Jayanti 2025: Shubh muhurat, puja vidhi and special rituals to celebrate the birth of Lord Hanuman on April 12

Hanuman Jayanti 2025: Hanuman Jayanti commemorates the birth of Lord Hanuman, a beloved deity in Hindu mythology. Observed on the full moon day of the Chaitra month, the festival falls on Saturday, April 12 this year. Devotees honour the day with sincere prayers, fasting, and chanting the Hanuman Chalisa, seeking spiritual strength and deepening their devotion. From timings to puja vidhi, here's all you need to know. (Also read: Happy Hanuman Jayanti 2025: 30+ wishes, images, messages, WhatsApp status to share on Lord Hanuman's birth anniversary ) Hanuman Jayanti 2025: Devotees observe Hanuman Jayanti with prayers and fasting. (ANI)

Hanuman Jayanti 2025 shubh muhurat

As per Drik Panchang, the auspicious timings to observe Hanuman Jayanti this year are:

Purnima Tithi begins: 3:21 AM on April 12

Purnima Tithi ends: 5:51 AM on April 13

The most auspicious time for Hanuman Jayanti puja is on April 13 (Sunday), either early in the morning or after sunset, according to the local Panchang. Devotees typically observe a fast and perform the puja during Brahma Muhurat at dawn or in the evening when temples hold special aartis and recitations of the Hanuman Chalisa.

Hanuman Jayanti 2025 puja vidhi