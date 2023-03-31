Happy April Fools' Day 2023: Why it falls on April 1? Know the history, origin, significance and celebrations

It is that time of the year again when people gear up to celebrate April Fools' Day with their friends, family and close acquaintances. Every year, the day falls on April 1. It is an annual custom in which people prank and play practical jokes on their loved one to create fun memories and have a good laugh. While April Fools' Day is not a real holiday, it is marked with full pomp. People plan their pranks days in advance, all in jest. Although the exact roots of the occasion are uncertain, it's believed to have been observed in the United Kingdom for at least two centuries. Read on to know why the day is marked on April 1, its history, significance, origins and celebrations.

April Fools' Day falls on April 1. Know its history, origin, significance and celebrations.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

(Also Read | April Fools’ Day 2023: Best pranks to pull on your family and friends)

Why is April Fools' Day celebrated on April 1: History and Origin

The history behind April Fools' Day is unknown, and there have been multiple hypotheses regarding its origins. However, the most plausible theory links it back to the late 16th century, when Pope Gregory XIII proposed the implementation of the Gregorian calendar. When the Gregorian calendar came into effect, January 1 became the start of the year. It replaced the practice of starting the year at the end of March according to the Julian calendar. France became the first country to accept and implement the new calendar.

Despite the news being disseminated, some individuals were unaware of the change or refused to follow the new changes. They continued to observe New Year's Day on April 1. Thus, people who followed the Gregorian calendar started mocking and ridiculing these people. The general takeaway was that those who refused to follow the new calendar were considered to be fools and made fun of by those who did. Thereby, giving rise to the tradition of April Fools' Day on April 1.

April Fools' Day 2023 Significance:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

April Fools' Day is celebrated across all the nations worldwide. However, it's not a bank holiday. While it is one of the days when people get away with almost anything, it is advisable to not go overboard with jokes. April Fools' Day is a time to have fun with your friends by doing pranks that they will enjoy. Additionally, this day infuses positivity into our lives. The occasion also brings friends together as people can get together to create funny moments.

April Fools' Day 2023 Celebrations:

April Fools' Day celebrations involve cracking jokes and playing tricks on your loved ones. There are several ways in which one can achieve the same. Some countries also have traditions associated with April 1. In France, it is customary for children to play pranks on their friends by attaching a paper fish to their backs.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In Scotland, the festivities extend to two days, with the second day known as Taily Day. It is reserved for pranks involving the rear. This practice gave rise to the "kick me" sign.

Since 1986 in New York, there have been phoney press releases for a non-existent April Fools' Day Parade. In Canada and England, it is customary to stop playing pranks after noon on April Fools' Day.

How are you celebrating this day?