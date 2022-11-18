Happy International Men's Day: Best wishes, images, messages, greetings to share with men in your life on November 19

International Men's Day is marked annually on November 19. This year, according to Internationalmensday.com, the theme for 2022 is 'Helping Men and Boys'. The day honours the men in our lives and the cultural, political, and socioeconomic achievements they contribute to our society. It also celebrates the positive value men bring to the world, their families and communities and motivates them to become positive role models. It was started in the February of 1992 by Thomas Oaster. However, Dr Jerome Teelucksingh, a history lecturer at the University of the West Indies in Trinidad and Tobago, founded the International Men's Day project on November 19, 1999.

Happy International Men's Day 2022. (HT Photo)

If you are honouring and celebrating the men in your lives on November 19, we have curated best wishes, images, messages, quotes and greetings to share with them on Facebook, WhatsApp and other social media platforms. Check them out below.

International Men's Day Wishes, Images, Messages, Quotes and Greetings:

You are the rock in our lives - The best husband, father, brother and son we could ever wish for. Today, we celebrate you. Happy Men's Day.

International Men's Day is celebrated on November 19. (HT Photo)

"A great man is different from an eminent one in that he is ready to be the servant of the society." - BR Ambedkar.

To the men who are not afraid to be vulnerable, the men who support women in their lives, the men who fight discrimination, the men who are allies, we honour and love you. Happy Men's Day.

Dr Jerome Teelucksingh founded the International Men's Day project in 1999.

A day to celebrate the warmth and strength a man brings into our lives. Happy International Men's Day!

"The first step to be a good man is this: You must deeply feel the burden of the stones someone else is carrying." - Mehmet Murat İldan.

International Men's Day honours and celebrates the men in our lives. (HT Photo)

I wish all the men in my life a happy, incredible and fulfilling life. You are loved and appreciated today and always. Happy International Men's Day.

Shout out to all men who despite all odds and obstacles paved the way for themselves in this over-ambitious world. May you get more strength and love. Happy International Men's Day.

The theme for 2022 is 'Helping Men and Boys'. (HT Photo)

"The true measure of a man is how he treats someone who can do him absolutely no good." - Samuel Johnson.

"A great man is a torch in the darkness, a beacon in superstition's night, an inspiration and a prophecy." - Robert Green Ingersoll.

International Men's Day 2022 motivates men to become positive role models in society. (HT Photo)

You have always been there for me like a strong pillar, and that is what you make so special. I appreciate you today and always. Happy International Men's Day.