Happy Lohri 2021: WhatsApp messages, Facebook status, quotes, SMS to wish Lohri

Lohri is a traditional winter folk festival celebrated in India by people specifically in the North zone. It is a festival of joy that commemorates the passing of the Winter Solstice and looks forward to longer days as the sun journeys towards the northern hemisphere.

Lohri is primarily celebrated in the Punjab region of the Indian subcontinent by Sikhs and Hindus. Each year, the festival is observed on the night before Makar Sankranti, in accordance with the solar part of the lunisolar Bikrami calendar.

This year, the midwinter festival is being observed on January 13. Even during the Covid-19 pandemic, the spirit of Lohri carries on as people gather over zoom with their family members and friends.

Here are some quotes, wishes and images that you can share with your loved ones to celebrate the mid-winter festival.

May this Lohri bring opportunities your way, to explore every joy of life, turning all your dreams into reality and all your efforts into great achievements. Happy Lohri! In the divine light of happiness, may this Lohri bring positivity and glory to you and your family. Stay blessed and keep shining. Happy Lohri, dear friend!

Wishing this harvest season brings happiness and prosperity to you and your family. Happy Lohri!

Sending warmest wishes of Lohri to you and your family! May almighty keep showering his blessings upon you. Have lots of sweets in the warmth of a bonfire.

Let yourself loose as I hope and pray that you groove to the dancing tunes on this Lohri. Have a beautiful time with your friends and family. Happy Lohri, dear friend!

May the bonfire on Lohri burn away all the sadness and bring warmth, joy, happiness, and love into your life!

On the occasion of this vibrant festival, I hope that you connect with your family, friends and relatives to have the most memorable and awesome celebrations on Lohri.

Wishing you a Lohri full of warmth and high spirits. May you have a flourishing year and continue to grow and prosper.

In softly glowing candlelight, may all your dreams come true. Every star of every night brings luck & joy to you. Wish you and your family a very Happy Lohri.

Let Lohri, the festival of zeal and energy shower blessings upon you and your family. Have popcorn, gur, gazak and revdi. Happy Lohri.

Let us organise a small bonfire to celebrate the warmth of this beautiful festival and make this a memorable night to remember. Happy Lohri!

Days of joy, weeks of laughter, months of good luck and year of prosperity. Here’s wishing you a cheerful Lohri!

9. May you sing and dance on this vivacious festival of Lohri as it spreads happiness and warmth all over. Keep up with the high spirits of the festival and your friends. Happy Lohri.

10. May we kill all the negativities of our lives in the fire of Lohri and have brighter happier times with our loved ones. Happy Lohri to everyone.

No Lohri festival is complete without the energetic moves of Bhangra and Gidda. Some also take the time to decorate their homes and even amid the Covid-19 pandemic, the spirit of Lohri carries on as people connect over zoom calls with their family members to mark the festive celebrations.

