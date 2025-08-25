Happy Onam 2025: 30+ wishes, images, messages, greetings, Facebook and WhatsApp status to share with friends and family

Happy Onam 2025: Onam, a cherished Hindu festival, is celebrated every year with great enthusiasm. The people of Kerala commemorate the return of the legendary King Mahabali and also mark the start of their new year. In 2025, the 10-day festival will be observed from August 26 to September 5. Happy Onam 2025: Wishing you a joyful Onam filled with happiness, prosperity, and delicious feasts.(Freepik)

Make the celebrations more special by sending your family and friends heartfelt messages, wishes, greetings, and images. These curated messages are sure to bring a smile to your loved ones’ faces. (Also read: Onam 2025: Date, significance, rituals, history, celebrations and all you need to know about the 10 day festival )

Happy Onam 2025 wishes

1. Wishing you a joyful and prosperous Onam filled with love, laughter, and happiness.

2. May this Onam bring health, wealth, and endless happiness to you and your family.

3. Celebrate the spirit of Onam with joy and devotion—happy Onam!

Onam is a vibrant harvest festival of Kerala.(Freepik)

4. May King Mahabali bless your home with peace, prosperity, and harmony.

5. Wishing you a colourful and festive Onam filled with sweet memories and delicious feasts.

6. Let this Onam bring new opportunities, happiness, and success in your life.

7. Sending you warm Onam greetings and heartfelt wishes for a blessed year ahead.

8. May your life be as bright and vibrant as the Onam festivities!

It celebrates the return of King Mahabali.(Freepik)

9. Wishing you and your family an Onam full of love, laughter, and togetherness.

10. May the blessings of King Mahabali fill your heart with joy and your home with positivity.

Onam 2025 WhatsApp and Facebook status

11. Happy Onam! May your life be filled with sweetness, like the traditional Onam Sadhya.

12. May the spirit of Onam bring joy, peace, and prosperity to your life.

13. Wishing you a festival of happiness, good fortune, and cherished moments with family.

14. Celebrate this Onam with devotion, love, and the warmth of togetherness.

The festival marks the beginning of a new year.(Freepik)

15. May Lord Mahabali bless you with a life full of success and fulfilment.

16. Wishing you a blessed Onam and a year ahead filled with hope and prosperity.

17. Let the festive spirit of Onam fill your home with happiness and laughter.

18. May this Onam bring you closer to your loved ones and strengthen bonds of love.

19. Happy Onam! May your days be filled with joy, peace, and endless celebrations.

20. Wishing you a colourful Onam, full of devotion, happiness, and unforgettable memories.

21. May the festival of Onam inspire you to achieve new heights and embrace positivity.

22. Sending warm wishes for a joyful, blessed, and memorable Onam celebration.

Onam 2025 greetings and messages

23. Happy Onam! May your life be filled with abundance, health, and happiness.

24. Celebrate Onam with love, devotion, and the joy of being with family and friends.

25. May King Mahabali bless your home with peace, harmony, and prosperity.

People decorate homes with beautiful flower rangolis.(Freepik)

26. Wishing you a festive Onam surrounded by love, laughter, and cherished moments.

27. May the vibrant spirit of Onam bring happiness and success to your life.

28. Happy Onam! May this auspicious festival fill your heart with hope and positivity.

29. Wishing you a joyful Onam with delicious feasts, beautiful traditions, and sweet memories.

30. May this Onam strengthen your bonds with family and friends and bring endless happiness to your life.

31. May this Onam bring joy to your heart, happiness to your home, and prosperity to your life.

32. Wishing you a blessed Onam filled with love, laughter, and cherished moments with family and friends.

33. Happy Onam! May the spirit of King Mahabali guide your path and fill your days with positivity and success.

Note to readers: This story includes AI-generated elements.