Happy Parsi New Year 2021: WhatsApp message, Facebook status, SMS to wish Navroz

It is that time of the year when people from the Parsis community, including the Iranians and Zorastian, dress up in their traditional attire, decorate their homes with lights and rangoli and prepare delicious fare as they mark Navroz. Though celebrated in March globally, Navroz arrives 200 days later in India and is celebrated in the month of August as the Parsis here follow the Shahenshahi calendar that doesn’t account for leap years.

Interestingly in India, Parsis celebrate the festival of Navroz or Jamshed-i-Navroz/Jamshed-i-Nouroz twice a year - first according to the Iranian calendar and the second according to the Shahenshahi calendar which is followed by the community here and in Pakistan. As Navroz is being celebrated in India on August 16 this year, here are some SMS, WhatsApp messages and Facebook statuses to wish family, friends and loved ones ‘Navroz Mubarak’ and make them feel special while you celebrate the festival with double gusto.

1. May this Navroz bring along brighter days for you….. May you enjoy this occasion with memorable celebrations…..Wishing you Navroz Mubarak!

2. May this Parsi New Year mark the beginning of a new chapter of your life full of new dreams and new hopes… Warm wishes on Navroz to you and your loved ones.

3. May you achieve success in every facet of life and all your heartfelt wishes come true, wishing you a Happy New Year of happiness and prosperity. Navroz Mubarak!

4. Nights are Dark but Days are Light, wish your Life will always be Bright. So my dear don’t get fear because God gift us a brand New Year. Happy Parsi New Year and Navroz Mubarak.

5. In harmony with the new and fresh birth of the motherland and nature, we the Iranians wish and greet each and every one Navroz Mubarak!

6. New Year begins, let us pray, that it will be a year with New Peace, New Happiness, and abundance of new friends, God bless you through out the new Year. Happy Parsi New Year.

7. Wishing you success at each and every step of your life as we enter this new year….. Best wishes on Parsi New Year to you.

8. As we celebrate the Parsi New Year, I am sending my best wishes wrapped up in lots of love and warmth just for you my dear. Happy Parsi New Year and Navroz Mubarak

9. As the New Year begins, let us pray that it will be a year with peace and happiness, God bless you throughout the new year. Happy Pateti! Happy Parsi New Year and Navroz Mubarak

10. Wishing all family members and dear ones a Happy Pateti. May you all have a happy, peaceful and prosperous Year ahead. Happy Parsi New Year and Navroz Mubarak!

