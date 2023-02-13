Happy Valentine's Day 2023: Best wishes, images, messages, greetings to share with the love of your life on February 14

Valentine's Day 2023: Valentine's Day falls on February 14. People celebrate this occasion with their partners or crushes by pampering them with special tokens of love, grand surprises, handmade gifts, and more. Moreover, Valentine's Day is a celebration of love, and it is also necessary to express your love and gratitude for that special someone through meaningful words. Sending them heartfelt messages or romantic greetings could be one way to go.

Will you be my Valentine? (HT Photo)

If you don't know what to say to them in a Valentine's Day message, start by recalling why this person is significant to you and what about them makes your heart skip a beat. And if you still need help, we have got you covered. We curated wishes, images, romantic messages and greetings to help you find the right words to show your love. You can send these via cards, WhatsApp, Facebook or other social media platforms.

Happy Valentine's Day Wishes, Images, Messages and Greetings:

My happiness begins with you. I love you today, tomorrow and all the days after that. Happy Valentine's Day, my love.

Valentine's Day falls on February 14. (HT Photo)

You're the reason I am who I am today. Thank you for everything you do for our family. Happy Valentine's Day, my love.

I followed my heart, and it led me to you. And without a doubt, I'd choose you all over again. Happy Valentine's Day.

Lovers all across the globe celebrate Valentine's Day by pampering their partner or crush. (HT Photo)

I love you because you're perfect. And when you're not? I love you even more. Happy Valentine's Day.

You're the sun in my sky, the stars in my universe. Nothing is scary as long as you're by my side. Happy Valentine's Day.

Valentine's Day celebrates the feeling of being in love. (HT Photo)

Thank you for making me laugh and smile every single day since the day we met. Happy Valentine's Day.

If I had to do it all over again, it would still be you. You are mine now and forever. I love you. Happy Valentine's Day, sweetheart.

On Valentine's Day, you should let your significant other know how much they mean to you. (HT Photo)

You still make me laugh. You still give me butterflies. And I'm still falling for you every single day. Happy Valentine's Day.

We've had good times, bad times, and everything in between. I wouldn't want it any other way. Happy Valentine's Day.

Happy Valentine's Day to everyone. (HT Photo)

When we met, I knew I wanted to spend every single Valentine's Day with you. You're my rock, and I don't know what I'd do without you. Happy Valentine's Day.

