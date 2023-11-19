Happy World Children’s Day 2023: Wishes, images, messages and quotes to share with your lovely children

Childhood is one of the most cherished chapters in anyone's life. Each day is about a fresh adventure and filled with joy, newness, and endless possibilities. Children hold in them infinite possibilities and must be shaped carefully by parents and guardians with loads of love, creativity and responsibility. As the name suggests, World Children’s Day, observed on November 20 every year, is dedicated to these little ones who make our life beautiful every day with their innocence and zest for life. However, children's life is far from perfect and in many parts of the world, their rights are under attack. The day is to raise awareness around children rights and improving their welfare. (Also read: Children’s Day 2023: Date, history, significance, celebration of Bal Diwas in India)

World Children's Day is celebrated on November 20 annually to commemorate the Declaration of the Rights of the Child by the UN General Assembly on the same day on 1959.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

World Children's Day is celebrated on November 20 annually to commemorate the Declaration of the Rights of the Child by the UN General Assembly on the same day on 1959. It was first established in 1954 as Universal Children's Day. Since 1990, World Children's Day also marks the anniversary of the date that the UN General Assembly adopted both the Declaration and the Convention on children's rights. The theme for this year's World Children's Day is For every child, every right

On this occasion, here and wishes, images, messages and quotes to share with your little ones:

The occasion of Children’s Day reminds all of us that we must always laugh like a child, and we will never be sad or depressed in life. A very Happy Children’s Day to all.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Happy World Children's Day 2023

Children are the flowers from heaven. Let’s make this world a safe and enjoyable place for our kids. Happy children’s day.

To every child, may your dreams be as big as your imagination and may you have the courage to chase them. Wishing you a day filled with love and laughter.

Wishing all the children a day as colourful and joyful as their smiles. May your journey through childhood be filled with love and warmth.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

World Children's Day is celebrated every November 20

Children belong in families, where they can be nurtured and loved. Let us all make sure that our actions support children from all walks of life.

Happy Children’s Day! Every kid is a miracle, and each has their own special way of making our lives more wonderful.

“Those joys were in the past,

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

But still the man is a child at heart.”

― Vinod Varghese Antony

Happy World Children's DAy: A day dedicated to children

Children follow their own dreams, with their parents’ help and encouragement. They achieve balance and coherence in their quest to a shared aspiration.

Happy Children's Day

― Srinivas Mishra

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}