Hartalika Teej 2021: Wishes, images, quotes to share on Whatsapp, Facebook

Hartalika Teej 2021: Hartalika Teej is an auspicious Hindu festival which is observed on the Tritiya tithi of Shukla Paksha in the month of Bhadrapada. This festival is observed by married Hindu women who worship Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati in hopes of achieving marital bliss. Of the three Teej festivals observed in India, Hartalika Teej, Hariyali Teej and Kajri Teej, Hartalika is the most auspicious and this year it will take place on August 21.

According to Drik Panchang the puja muhurat for Pratahkala Hartalika is between 5.54 am and 8.30 am, and the Pradoshkala Hartalika puja muhurat is between 6.54 pm and 9.06 pm. The tritiya tithi will begin by 2.13 am and will end at 11.02 pm on August 21.

Here are some wishes, images and quotes that you can share with your family, friends and loved ones on this auspicious occasion of Hartalika Teej, read on:

On the holy occasion of Hartalika Teej, may Lord Mahadev bless you and your wife with happiness, peace, good health, love, wealth and prosperity.

Wish you and all your loved ones a very Happy Hartalika Teej!

May Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati bless your life with peace, prosperity, happiness and good health. Happy Hartalika Teej!

May the swings of joy fill your heart with love, happiness and abundant fortune. Happy Teej!

May this Teej light up for you the hopes of happy times and dreams for a year full of smiles. Happy Hartalika Teej!

Wishing your life be full of happiness, your days full of new experiences and your surroundings full of positivity. May Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati bless you with health and prosperity and protect you from evil. Happy Hartalika Teej!

May the divine light spread in your life: Peace, prosperity, happiness and good health. Happy Teej !

May Lord Shiva bless you with health and prosperity on the occasion of Hartalika Teej. May you and your partner get Goddess Parvati’s blessings. Wishing you a long and happy married life. Happy Hartalika Teej!

May this Teej light up for you, the hopes of happy times and dreams for a year full of smiles. Happy Teej!

