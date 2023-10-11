International Girl Child Day 2023: When is International Day of the Girl Child? Know date, history, significance, theme

International Girl Child Day is observed annually on October 11. The day aims to focus on the importance of girls' education, their rights, and promoting gender equality. It urges the global community to move beyond reaffirming commitments and invest boldly in the action needed to make changes that could empower girls. If you are celebrating the International Day of the Girl Child, it is important to know its history, significance, and theme. Scroll through to find out all these details inside.

International Girl Child Day 2023 Date

The International Day of the Girl Child was first celebrated in 2012. It is marked annually on October 11. This year, it falls on Wednesday.

International Girl Child Day 2023 Theme:

The theme of International Day of the Girl 2023 is "Invest in Girls' Rights: Our Leadership, Our Well-being," according to the official website of the United Nations.

International Girl Child Day 2023 History and Significance:

In 1995, countries unanimously adopted the Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action at the World Conference on Women in Beijing. It was the most progressive blueprint ever for advancing the rights of women and girls. The Beijing Declaration became the first policy to specifically call for the rights of the girl child. On December 19, 2011, the United Nations General Assembly adopted Resolution 66/170 to declare October 11 the International Day of the Girl Child. They aimed to recognise the challenges girls face globally and boost their rights.

Adolescent girls have the right to a safe, educated, and healthy life during their critical formative years and as they mature into women. Because if supported, they have the potential to become the empowered girls of today's and tomorrow's workers, mothers, entrepreneurs, mentors, household heads, and political leaders. Talking about the importance of boosting fairer opportunities for girls and amplifying their voices, the UN Secretary-General António Guterres said, "Women and girls can lead us to a fairer future...let us amplify girls' voices, and recommit to working together to build a world where every girl can lead and thrive."

Meanwhile, the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and its 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) embody a roadmap for sustainable growth. Achieving gender equality and women's empowerment is integral to these 17 goals.

