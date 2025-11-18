International Men’s Day 2025: Date, history, significance and more

International Men’s Day is just around the corner, with the celebrations taking place to celebrate the men of the family and appreciate their contribution to society and their loved ones. The day, every year, is observed on November 19, which also promotes the conversation about emotional and mental well-being and gender equality. International Men's Day is celebrated on November 19 every year

While the day, unlike International Women’s Day, is not celebrated in grandeur in the U.S., it is observed in several states and countries around the world.

History of International Men’s Day

The particular day has been in existence as early as the 1960s, but it was first conceptualized in 1999. The day was inaugurated by the history professor, Dr. Jerome Teelucksingh, hailing from the University of the West Indies in Trinidad and Tobago, to commemorate his father’s birth anniversary. The event went on to become a global phenomenon and is celebrated in 80 countries.

Uma Challa, the human rights activist, played an important role in popularizing the celebrations of International Men’s Day in India. She shed light on men’s issues and their suffering in an anti-male legal system. Challa picked up the torch in 2007 and continued to inspire the citizens for several years, according to CNBC.

According to the official website of International Men’s Day, the theme of the year would be ‘Celebrating Men and Boys.’ It further stated, "International Men's Day is an opportunity for people everywhere of goodwill to appreciate and celebrate the men in their lives and the contribution they make to society for the greater good of all.”

What is the significance of International Men’s Day?

The significance of celebrating International Men’s Day is to take an opportunity and show gratitude to the men who play an important role in people’s lives. The day promotes positive male entities who have left a mark in their respective fields and inspired millions. Additionally, their achievements are highlighted, with a showcase of how they overcame challenges.

On the day, conversations revolving around mental health, suicide, and discrimination are also highlighted to create a safer environment and a more inclusive world for all men out there.

FAQs:

Q1. When is International Men’s Day celebrated?

Ans. International Men’s Day is celebrated on November 19.

Q2. Who was the torchbearer for the celebrations of International Men’s Day in India?

Ans. Uma Challa promoted the celebrations of International Men’s Day in India.