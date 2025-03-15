Controversial Minnesota bill seeks to classify 'Trump Derangement Syndrome' as a mental illness

Minnesota Senate Republicans have sparked controversy with the introduction of a new bill that seeks to classify "Trump Derangement Syndrome" as a mental illness. The bill has raised concerns by proposing that the condition, which is linked to extreme “reactions to the policies and presidency” of Donald Trump, as described in the bill, could be recognised in legal and medical contexts. The introduction of a bill by Minnesota Senate Republicans to categorize Trump Derangement Syndrome as a mental illness has ignited controversy.( (Photo by Brendan Smialowski / AFP))

What is the Trump Derangement Syndrome?

According to the new bill introduced by the Minnesota Senate Republicans, the Trump Derangement Syndromes means “the acute onset of paranoia in otherwise normal persons that is in reaction to the policies and presidencies of President Donald J. Trump."

The symptoms of the Trump Derangement Syndrome “may include Trump-induced general hysteria, which produces an inability to distinguish between legitimate policy differences and signs of psychic pathology in President Donald J. Trump's behaviour,” as described in the Minnesota bill.

The newly introduced bill further stated that it could be “expressed” via, “verbal expressions of intense hostility toward President Donald J. Trump; and overt acts of aggression and violence against anyone supporting President Donald J. Trump or anything that symbolizes President Donald J. Trump.”

Internet reacts to the Trump Derangement Syndrome as mental illness bill

A user wrote on X, “Hahaha They made it a real thing!” A second user wrote, “Is the description just tim walz holding tampons.” A third user wrote, “Now to find a treatment.”

Another user wrote, “Next the left will claim they can't get treatment for TDS because Trump and Elon cut Medicare funding for it.” One user wrote, “Interesting considering most of the politicians in the state of Minnesota have TDS."