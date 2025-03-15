Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Mar 15, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Donald Trump and Elon Musk's son, X Æ A-Xii spotted walking hand-in-hand on White House lawn

ByTuhin Das Mahapatra, hindustantimes.com
Mar 15, 2025 06:44 AM IST

President Donald Trump and Elon Musk's son, X Æ A-Xii, were seen together on the White House South Lawn. 

On Friday, March 14, 2025, President Donald Trump was seen walking across the South Lawn of the White House alongside Elon Musk’s son, X Æ A-Xii, before boarding Marine One.

U.S. President Donald Trump looks on as X Æ A-12, Elon Musk's son, stands beside him in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., February 11, 2025. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY(REUTERS)
U.S. President Donald Trump looks on as X Æ A-12, Elon Musk's son, stands beside him in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., February 11, 2025. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY(REUTERS)

A viral X (formerly Twitter) video showed the two momentarily holding hands before hopping into the Marine On.

{This is a developing story. Please stay tuned with us for the latest updates.}

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.
See More
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, March 15, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On