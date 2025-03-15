Donald Trump and Elon Musk's son, X Æ A-Xii spotted walking hand-in-hand on White House lawn
Mar 15, 2025 06:44 AM IST
President Donald Trump and Elon Musk's son, X Æ A-Xii, were seen together on the White House South Lawn.
On Friday, March 14, 2025, President Donald Trump was seen walking across the South Lawn of the White House alongside Elon Musk’s son, X Æ A-Xii, before boarding Marine One.
A viral X (formerly Twitter) video showed the two momentarily holding hands before hopping into the Marine On.
{This is a developing story. Please stay tuned with us for the latest updates.}
