Donald Trump gives a death stare to a reporter after a boom hits him in the face: Watch

During a Friday press interaction at Joint Base Andrews, President Donald Trump had an odd interaction with a reporter that ended awkwardly. U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to reporters before boarding Air Force One as he departs from Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, U.S., March 14, 2025. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque.(REUTERS)

When he addressed questions from reporters, the fuzzy tip of a boom, the ‘dead cat’, accidentally bumped into his mouth before running across part of the reporter’s face.

Instantly startled, Trump involuntarily leaned back and closed his eyes to miss whatever the thing might do to him.

ALSO READ| Donald Trump vows to ‘expose’ enemies, calls for jailing his perceived opponents in rare Justice Department speech

The 78-year-old president then gave a death stare to the reporter and raised both eyebrows, appearing somewhat amused by the incident as the microphone was swiftly pulled away. Seizing the moment, Trump quipped, “She just made television tonight. She just became a big story tonight.”

Turning to someone off-camera, he laughed and asked, “Did you see that?”

It remains unclear which media outlet the boom mic operator was working for at the time.

What is a ‘dead cat’ microphone?

In video production, the synthetic fur covers on microphones are sometimes called ‘dead cats’ or ‘wind muffs’. These funny-looking covers can block wind from entering the microphone, thereby reducing the wind noise that gets recorded.

Because of the powerful engines of Air Force One and Marine One, ‘Dead cat’ microphones are necessary to pick up clear audio when the president speaks.

Even as the momentary disruption knocked it, Trump continued fielding questions before getting on the plane. He was making updates and commentary on the crisis surrounding the Gaza hostage situation when it happened.

Far-right provocateur Laura Loomer took to X to blast the press, posting, “How on earth did a reporter get that boom mic so close to Trump’s face?”

“This just doesn’t seem right. Security should tighten up. Embarrassing for the press.”

ALSO READ| Donald Trump and Elon Musk's son, X Æ A-Xii spotted walking hand-in-hand on White House lawn

Earlier that day, Trump had also targeted major U.S. media outlets while speaking at the Department of Justice in Washington D.C. He singled out CNN and MSNBC, declaring, “What they are doing is illegal.”