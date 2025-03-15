Donald Trump vows to ‘expose’ enemies, calls for jailing his perceived opponents in rare Justice Department speech

US President Donald Trump, during a rare speech at the Justice Department on Friday, vowed to “expose” all of the people who were involved in prosecuting him in several criminal cases, reported the Associated Press. US President Donald Trump gave a rare political speech at the Justice Department(Bloomberg)

Donald Trump also called for his perceived political opponents to be jailed during the speech at the headquarters of the Justice Department — an agency that was prosecuting him a few months ago.

“We will expel the rogue actors and corrupt forces from our government. We will expose, very much expose their egregious crimes and severe misconduct," Donald Trump said in his speech.

After deeming the United States’ withdrawal from Afghanistan in 2021 as “the most humiliating time in this history of our country,” Trump called for the people behind the decision, officials from the Joe Biden administration, to be imprisoned.

“The people who did this to us should go to jail. They should go to jail,” the US president said.

This marks the first time in a decade that a President had visited the Justice Department. In his speech, Trump claimed that the Biden administration had weaponised the department against him.

“Our predecessors turned this Department of Justice into the Department of Injustice. But I stand before you today to declare that those days are over, and they are never going to come back and never coming back," Trump said.

He added, “So now, as the chief law enforcement officer in our country, I will insist upon and demand full and complete accountability for the wrongs and abuses that have occurred.”

The President also named the various prosecutors and officials that had taken part in legal cases against him, calling them “scum”.

He said that there was a need to address the “abuse” carried out in the Justice Department before it could turn over a new leaf. In an effort to revamp the department, the Trump administration has already fired prosecutors who had sought to prosecute him.

The Justice Department fired employees who served on special counsel Jack Smith's team, which was involved in cases of election interference and hoarding of classified documents against Trump.

These cases were also dismissed once Trump was elected as President, since the Justice Department cannot indict a sitting President.

Senior officials from the department have also demanded lists of employees who worked on investigating the January 6 riot at the US Capitol, and have fired prosecutors who worked on that case, reported AP.

"It’s going to be legendary. And going to also be legendary for the people that are able to seek it out and bring justice. We will restore the scales of justice in America, and we will ensure that such abuses never happen again in our country,” Trump said in his speech.