US Senate passes funding bill hours before government shutdown deadline, sending to Trump for signature

The US Senate passed a stopgap spending bill on Friday, preventing a partial government shutdown after Democrats stepped back from a standoff over President Donald Trump's push to cut the federal workforce. Democrats faced intense pressure from their grassroots supporters to oppose Trump’s spending cuts but ultimately relented.(REUTERS)

Senate Democrats, led by Chuck Schumer, initially opposed the bill but relented, citing concerns that a shutdown would be worse as Trump and his adviser Elon Musk accelerated spending cuts.

The bill passed in a 54-46 vote after defeating four proposed amendments, clearing the way for Trump to sign it into law.

Republican Senator Ted Cruz criticised Democrats for what he called “political theatre”, saying Americans had voted for stability under Trump's leadership. “In their typical fashion, Senate Democrats engaged in the political theatre to delay the inevitable and cause instability,” he said.

Ted Cruz added, “Americans voted for change under President Trump and Republican leadership after four years of chaos. The government is funded, let's get back to work.”

The measure, already approved by the GOP-led House, maintains government spending at around $6.75 trillion but includes a $7 billion cut, which Democrats opposed, warning it would lead to job losses.

The bill's passage halted last-minute shutdown preparations, ensuring that over 800,000 federal workers would not be sent home without pay. This development comes as Trump continues a trade war with key US allies, fueling stock market volatility and recession fears.

Democrats under immense pressure

Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer surprised his party by endorsing the Republican-led bill ahead of the crucial vote. In a Truth Social post, Trump praised Schumer for having "guts" and called the moment "a whole new direction and beginning" for the country.

Speaking to reporters later, Trump said, "I appreciate Senator Schumer, and I think he did the right thing. Really, I'm very impressed by that."

The passage of the funding bill comes as a relief for Schumer, who had been facing intense criticism from within his own party while trying to maintain unity among Senate Democrats. Over 100 protesters assembled early Friday outside Schumer's Brooklyn high-rise, chanting “Chuck betrayed us” and “Dems -- don't be chickens in a coup.”

Ten Democrats, fearing blame for a government shutdown, stepped back from confrontation and allowed the bill to proceed to a final vote, where Republican support was enough for passage.

The week’s congressional proceedings marked a significant win for Trump, who quelled internal GOP resistance and prevented a shutdown-triggering rebellion.

The funding dispute centered on opposition to Trump’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), led by Elon Musk, which seeks to significantly shrink the federal government.

DOGE aims to cut $1 trillion in federal spending this year and claims over $100 billion in savings, though confirmed cost reductions amount to much less.

