Why is '79% of Americans' trending on X? Senate Democrats block ban on transgender athletes

The phrased “79% of Americans” has been doing rounds on X, formerly Twitter, as some users blasted US President Donald Trump's policies, while other attacked Democrats for thwarting a Republican measure that would have prohibited transgender athletes from participating in women's sports. Members of the LGBTQ community hold signs during a protest against US President Donald Trump in front of the US embassy in Brasilia on January 29, 2025. (Photo by EVARISTO SA / AFP)(AFP)

According to a New York Times/Ipsos survey, only 18% of participants feel that transgender athletes should be permitted to compete in women's sports, while 79% Americans think otherwise.

The White House uploaded the survey on its X account, with the caption in all caps, “Men do not belong in women's sports.”

The social media uproar occurred after Senate Democrats blocked the Republican-backed bill that intended to prohibit transgender athletes from taking part in women's and girls' sports at federally sponsored schools and educational institutions.

A vote of 51 to 45 prevented the bill from moving forward. Even though Republicans only have a 53-seat majority, most billsneed 60 votes to pass, therefore some policies can only be approved with Democratic backing.

Reacting to bill's blocking, one X user wrote: “Agreed! It’s madness - crazy that they blocked it. It’s NOT safe for women to have to compete with men.”

“Men don't belong in women's sports or then it would be coed sports.” a second user wrote.

“Why do Democrats want to overpower girls and women?” another commented.

Trump supporters denounces Democrats

Citing the New York Times/Ipsos poll, Trump's followers took slammed the vote, calling Democrats “a bunch of radical extremists”, who are “completely out of touch” with the majority of the US population.

Another widely shared tweet said that “these Dem lawmakers are ignoring the will of the American people,” misrepresenting the reality that elections, not polls, are used to determine public opinion.

Some claimed that the lawmakers “just told our daughters they don't matter” and that “women deserve better,” pointing out that the number was just too great to ignore.