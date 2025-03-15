Missouri: Tornado crosses Bakersfield and South Fork, heads towards West Plains
A tornado has moved through Bakersfield and South Fork in Missouri and is heading toward West Plains. Tornadoes were also seen in Union, Gray Summit and Rolla.
A powerful tornado has moved through Bakersfield and South Fork in Missouri and is now heading toward West Plains, according to trackers. This follows reports of multiple other tornadoes spotted across the state, including in Union and Rolla. A tornado has also been reported on ground in Gray Summit, a community in Franklin County. As of now, there are no reports of damages or injuries.
Confirming the tornado in Bakersfield, senior meteologist and storm watcher Collin Gross wrote on X, “A confirmed large and extremely dangerous tornado just moved over Bakersfield, Missouri. It’s quickly moving northeast at 50mph towards the South Fork and Brandsville areas. Take cover immediately! This is a particularly dangerous situation.”
The National Weather Service (NWS) notified that a Tornado Warning is in effect for West Plains, Brandsville, and Thomasville MO until 9:30 PM CDT.
A Tornado Watch has been issued for the following areas in Missouri and is valid till 11 PM CDT -
In Central Missouri:
Benton
Camden
Hickory
Maries
Miller
Morgan
Pulaski
In East Central Missouri:
Phelps
In South Central Missouri:
Dent
Howell
Oregon
Shannon
Texas
In Southwest Missouri:
Christian
Dallas
Douglas
Greene
Laclede
Ozark
Polk
Taney
Webster
Wright
Mike Kehoe declares a state of emergency -
Earlier in the day, Missouri Gov. Mike Kehoe declared a state of emergency ahead of severe weather in the state.
“The National Weather Service has warned that this fast-approaching storm is likely to bring severe weather across the state, including high winds and an increased risk of tornadoes,” Kehoe said in a statement on Friday. “I urge all Missourians to stay alert, monitor weather forecasts, and follow official warnings.”
He added, “While I hope this declaration proves unnecessary, ensuring our emergency management teams are fully prepared is my top priority.”