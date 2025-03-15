Missouri: Tornado crosses Bakersfield and South Fork, heads towards West Plains

A powerful tornado has moved through Bakersfield and South Fork in Missouri and is now heading toward West Plains, according to trackers. This follows reports of multiple other tornadoes spotted across the state, including in Union and Rolla. A tornado has also been reported on ground in Gray Summit, a community in Franklin County. As of now, there are no reports of damages or injuries. A tornado has moved through Bakersfield and South Fork in Missouri.(Representational image/ UnSplash)

Confirming the tornado in Bakersfield, senior meteologist and storm watcher Collin Gross wrote on X, “A confirmed large and extremely dangerous tornado just moved over Bakersfield, Missouri. It’s quickly moving northeast at 50mph towards the South Fork and Brandsville areas. Take cover immediately! This is a particularly dangerous situation.”

The National Weather Service (NWS) notified that a Tornado Warning is in effect for West Plains, Brandsville, and Thomasville MO until 9:30 PM CDT.

A Tornado Watch has been issued for the following areas in Missouri and is valid till 11 PM CDT -

In Central Missouri:

Benton

Camden

Hickory

Maries

Miller

Morgan

Pulaski

In East Central Missouri:

Phelps

In South Central Missouri:

Dent

Howell

Oregon

Shannon

Texas

In Southwest Missouri:

Christian

Dallas

Douglas

Greene

Laclede

Ozark

Polk

Taney

Webster

Wright

Mike Kehoe declares a state of emergency -

Earlier in the day, Missouri Gov. Mike Kehoe declared a state of emergency ahead of severe weather in the state.

“The National Weather Service has warned that this fast-approaching storm is likely to bring severe weather across the state, including high winds and an increased risk of tornadoes,” Kehoe said in a statement on Friday. “I urge all Missourians to stay alert, monitor weather forecasts, and follow official warnings.”

He added, “While I hope this declaration proves unnecessary, ensuring our emergency management teams are fully prepared is my top priority.”