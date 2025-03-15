St. Louis, Missouri: Tornado sirens sound as twister moves towards Union
Severe storm system threatens Union, Missouri, with quick tornadoes.
Union, Missouri, is dodging a dangerous storm system that will bring heavy debris and quick tornadoes.
15-year-old weather X-based enthusiast Moore Weather warned, “Tornado sirens going off in St. Louis county. Heading into the city. Take shelter NOW. A tornado is on the ground!”
Typically, sirens sound for three minutes in Missouri. The siren stopping does not mean there’s an end to the weather threat.
ALSO READ| Rolla, Missouri tornado: Photos of storm damage surface - Track twister's path
Ghastly tornado hits Rolla, Missouri
Notably, on Friday, a tornado was spotted in Rolla, in Phelps County, moving northeast at 70kmph.
The area has been put under the highest risk of a severe weather zone a region has seen in recent memory, a Level 4 out of 5, by the National Weather Service. Crawford, Franklin, and Gasconade counties are under warning.
Locals said the tornado caused multiple injuries and damaged several structures. Rolla Fire Department has confirmed the tornado and reports of damage, per AZ Intel. Massive power outage was also reported in the area.
“The National Weather Service has warned that this fast-approaching storm is likely to bring severe weather across the state, including high winds and an increased risk of tornadoes,” Missouri Gov. Mike Kehoe said in a statement declaring the state of emergency.
“I urge all Missourians to stay alert, monitor weather forecasts, and follow official warnings.”
“While I hope this declaration proves unnecessary, ensuring our emergency management teams are fully prepared is my top priority,” he added.
ALSO READ| Missouri: Tornado crosses Bakersfield and South Fork, heads towards West Plains
Tornado Watch
Several parts of Missouri are under a Tornado Watch until 11 PM CDT. Here's a rundown-
In Central Missouri:
Benton
Camden
Hickory
Maries
Miller
Morgan
Pulaski
In East Central Missouri:
Phelps
In South Central Missouri:
Dent
Howell
Oregon
Shannon
Texas
In Southwest Missouri:
Christian
Dallas
Douglas
Greene
Laclede
Ozark
Polk
Taney
Webster
Wright
ALSO READ| Springfield tornado watch: Wall cloud spotted amid Missouri severe weather alert
Trackers suggest a severe tornado has swept through Bakersfield and South Fork in Missouri and is currently advancing toward West Plains.