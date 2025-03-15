St. Louis, Missouri: Tornado sirens sound as twister moves towards Union

Union, Missouri, is dodging a dangerous storm system that will bring heavy debris and quick tornadoes. Veteran weather enthusiast alerts residents to take shelter as tornado sirens sound in St. Louis County.(X/Moore Weather)

15-year-old weather X-based enthusiast Moore Weather warned, “Tornado sirens going off in St. Louis county. Heading into the city. Take shelter NOW. A tornado is on the ground!”

Typically, sirens sound for three minutes in Missouri. The siren stopping does not mean there’s an end to the weather threat.

Ghastly tornado hits Rolla, Missouri

Notably, on Friday, a tornado was spotted in Rolla, in Phelps County, moving northeast at 70kmph.

The area has been put under the highest risk of a severe weather zone a region has seen in recent memory, a Level 4 out of 5, by the National Weather Service. Crawford, Franklin, and Gasconade counties are under warning.

Locals said the tornado caused multiple injuries and damaged several structures. Rolla Fire Department has confirmed the tornado and reports of damage, per AZ Intel. Massive power outage was also reported in the area.

“The National Weather Service has warned that this fast-approaching storm is likely to bring severe weather across the state, including high winds and an increased risk of tornadoes,” Missouri Gov. Mike Kehoe said in a statement declaring the state of emergency.

“I urge all Missourians to stay alert, monitor weather forecasts, and follow official warnings.”

“While I hope this declaration proves unnecessary, ensuring our emergency management teams are fully prepared is my top priority,” he added.

Tornado Watch

Several parts of Missouri are under a Tornado Watch until 11 PM CDT. Here's a rundown-

In Central Missouri:

Benton

Camden

Hickory

Maries

Miller

Morgan

Pulaski

In East Central Missouri:

Phelps

In South Central Missouri:

Dent

Howell

Oregon

Shannon

Texas

In Southwest Missouri:

Christian

Dallas

Douglas

Greene

Laclede

Ozark

Polk

Taney

Webster

Wright

