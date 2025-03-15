Springfield tornado watch: Wall cloud spotted amid Missouri severe weather alert
A wall cloud was spotted in Springfield amid a tornado watch as severe weather alerts were issued across Missouri. Gov. Mike Kehoe declared state of emergency.
A wall cloud was spotted in Springfield amid a tornado watch as severe weather alerts were issued across Missouri on Friday. A severe thunderstorm warning has also been issued for Ozark, Rogersville, and Houston. The National Weather Service (NWS) has warned that tennis ball-sized hail is expected in these areas.
Tornado Watch
Tornado Watch remains valid until 11 PM CDT for the following areas -
In Central Missouri:
Benton
Camden
Hickory
Maries
Miller
Morgan
Pulaski
In East Central Missouri:
Phelps
In South Central Missouri:
Dent
Howell
Oregon
Shannon
Texas
In Southwest Missouri:
Christian
Dallas
Douglas
Greene
Laclede
Ozark
Polk
Taney
Webster
Wright
Also Read: Oklahoma wildfire map, tracker, evacuation updates: Fires reported in Norman, Stillwater, Velma, Edmond, Chickasha
State of emergency declared
Earlier in the day, Missouri Gov. Mike Kehoe signed an executive order declaring a state of emergency in anticipation of severe weather.
“The National Weather Service has warned that this fast-approaching storm is likely to bring severe weather across the state, including high winds and an increased risk of tornadoes,” Kehoe said in a statement on Friday. “I urge all Missourians to stay alert, monitor weather forecasts, and follow official warnings.”
He added, While I hope this declaration proves unnecessary, ensuring our emergency management teams are fully prepared is my top priority."
This is a breaking news story and will be updated with more information