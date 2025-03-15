Springfield tornado watch: Wall cloud spotted amid Missouri severe weather alert

A wall cloud was spotted in Springfield amid a tornado watch as severe weather alerts were issued across Missouri on Friday. A severe thunderstorm warning has also been issued for Ozark, Rogersville, and Houston. The National Weather Service (NWS) has warned that tennis ball-sized hail is expected in these areas. A wall cloud was spotted in Springfield amid thunderstorm warnings across Missouri.(Represenational Image/ Pixabay)

Tornado Watch

Tornado Watch remains valid until 11 PM CDT for the following areas -

In Central Missouri:

Benton

Camden

Hickory

Maries

Miller

Morgan

Pulaski

In East Central Missouri:

Phelps

In South Central Missouri:

Dent

Howell

Oregon

Shannon

Texas

In Southwest Missouri:

Christian

Dallas

Douglas

Greene

Laclede

Ozark

Polk

Taney

Webster

Wright

State of emergency declared

Earlier in the day, Missouri Gov. Mike Kehoe signed an executive order declaring a state of emergency in anticipation of severe weather.

“The National Weather Service has warned that this fast-approaching storm is likely to bring severe weather across the state, including high winds and an increased risk of tornadoes,” Kehoe said in a statement on Friday. “I urge all Missourians to stay alert, monitor weather forecasts, and follow official warnings.”

He added, While I hope this declaration proves unnecessary, ensuring our emergency management teams are fully prepared is my top priority."

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with more information