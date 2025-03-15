Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Mar 15, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Springfield tornado watch: Wall cloud spotted amid Missouri severe weather alert

ByVaishnavi Vaidyanathan
Mar 15, 2025 05:52 AM IST

A wall cloud was spotted in Springfield amid a tornado watch as severe weather alerts were issued across Missouri. Gov. Mike Kehoe declared state of emergency.

A wall cloud was spotted in Springfield amid a tornado watch as severe weather alerts were issued across Missouri on Friday. A severe thunderstorm warning has also been issued for Ozark, Rogersville, and Houston. The National Weather Service (NWS) has warned that tennis ball-sized hail is expected in these areas.

A wall cloud was spotted in Springfield amid thunderstorm warnings across Missouri.(Represenational Image/ Pixabay)
A wall cloud was spotted in Springfield amid thunderstorm warnings across Missouri.(Represenational Image/ Pixabay)

Tornado Watch

Tornado Watch remains valid until 11 PM CDT for the following areas -

In Central Missouri:

Benton

Camden

Hickory

Maries

Miller

Morgan

Pulaski

In East Central Missouri:

Phelps

In South Central Missouri:

Dent

Howell

Oregon

Shannon

Texas

In Southwest Missouri:

Christian

Dallas

Douglas

Greene

Laclede

Ozark

Polk

Taney

Webster

Wright

Also Read: Oklahoma wildfire map, tracker, evacuation updates: Fires reported in Norman, Stillwater, Velma, Edmond, Chickasha

State of emergency declared

Earlier in the day, Missouri Gov. Mike Kehoe signed an executive order declaring a state of emergency in anticipation of severe weather.

“The National Weather Service has warned that this fast-approaching storm is likely to bring severe weather across the state, including high winds and an increased risk of tornadoes,” Kehoe said in a statement on Friday. “I urge all Missourians to stay alert, monitor weather forecasts, and follow official warnings.”

He added, While I hope this declaration proves unnecessary, ensuring our emergency management teams are fully prepared is my top priority."

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with more information

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.
See More
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, March 15, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On