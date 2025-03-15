Oklahoma wildfire map, tracker, evacuation updates: Fires reported in Norman, Stillwater, Velma, Edmond, Chickasha

Multiple fast-moving wildfires have erupted across Oklahoma, prompting evacuations and leading to widespread power and water outages. Fires have been reported in Norman, Stillwater, Velma, Edmond, and Shawnee. Stay updated with the wildfire map here. Multiple fast-moving wildfires have erupted across Oklahoma.(Representational image/ UnSplash)

Live updates:

According to the National Weather Service (NWS), a dangerous wildfire is located near Norge and Chickasha is in the immediate path of it.

An evacuation notice has been issued for areas south and east of Lake Thunderbird and Norman in rural Cleveland County. The evacuation zone includes areas along and east of 108th St. to 132nd St., from Post Oak Road to State Highway 9, The Oklahoman reported. CrossPointe Church in Norman has opened its doors to people evacuating from fires.

A wildfire has been spotted west of Stillwater, just southeast of Lake Carl Blackwell. The fire is moving northeast with the wind. An evacuation order has been issued for the areas between 19th and Sixth Streets and Range to Cottonwood. Primrose retirement has been evacuated.

A wildfire has been reported two miles southwest of Velma in Stephens County, east of Duncan.

A possible fire has been reported east of Kelly and south of Simpson in North Edmond.

Evacuations have been ordered on the southwest side of Shawnee due to a fire reported near Hwy 177. Citizens are urged to evacuate the area north of Archery Range Road and east of Clearpond Road, News on 6 reported.

A wildfire has been reported near Guthrie, moving rapidly northeast. According to the NWS, the fire will affect southeast Guthrie, areas along I-35 and Langston.

Logan County Emergency Management officials have issued an evacuation order for the Choctaw and Charter Oak area and to the northeast. shelter is open at Charter Oak Elementary School.

Authorities have issued an evacuation order for eastern Oklahoma County from Hiwassee to Choctaw roads and Coffee Creek to Waterloo. A building has reportedly burned to the ground and several vehicles have been destroyed in northern Oklahoma County, KOCO reported.

According to Poweroutage.us, nearly 75,000 customers across various utility providers in Oklahoma were without power on Friday. Roger Mills County was hit hardest, with approximately 55% of the county experiencing power outages.