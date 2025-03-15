Rolla, Missouri tornado: Photos of storm damage surface - Track twister's path

A tornado was spotted in Rolla amid severe weather and thunderstorm warnings across Missouri on Friday. According to AZ Intel, the Rolla Fire Department has confirmed the tornado and reports of damage. Witnesses took to X to report that the roofs of multiple homes in the area were torn off. A tornado was spotted in Rolla, Missouri.(Representational Image/ UnSplash)

Tornado's path -

According to the Tornado HQ, the tornado spotted near Rolla in Phelps County is moving northeast at 70mph. The counties under warning include Crawford, Franklin, and Gasconade.

Tornadoes spotted across Missouri -

Apart from Rolla, tornadoes spotted across the state, including in Union and Rolla. A tornado also struck Gray Summit, a community in Franklin County. As of now, there are no reports of damage from these areas.

Also Read: Missouri: Tornado crosses Bakersfield and South Fork, heads towards West Plains

Tornado Watch

A Tornado Watch is currently in effect for several parts of Missouri, valid until 11 PM CDT for the following areas -

In Central Missouri:

Benton

Camden

Hickory

Maries

Miller

Morgan

Pulaski

In East Central Missouri:

Phelps

In South Central Missouri:

Dent

Howell

Oregon

Shannon

Texas

In Southwest Missouri:

Christian

Dallas

Douglas

Greene

Laclede

Ozark

Polk

Taney

Webster

Wright

Also Read: Oklahoma wildfire map, tracker, evacuation updates: Fires reported in Norman, Stillwater, Velma, Edmond, Chickasha

State of emergency declared

Earlier in the day, Missouri Gov. Mike Kehoe signed an executive order declaring a state of emergency ahead of severe weather in the state.

“The National Weather Service has warned that this fast-approaching storm is likely to bring severe weather across the state, including high winds and an increased risk of tornadoes,” Kehoe said in a statement on Friday. “I urge all Missourians to stay alert, monitor weather forecasts, and follow official warnings.”

He added, “While I hope this declaration proves unnecessary, ensuring our emergency management teams are fully prepared is my top priority.”