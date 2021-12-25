It’s #Famjam for these popular personalities from the city, this #Christmas

It’s that day of the year, when the aroma of plum cakes takes over. That apart, Christmas also brings with it a great chance for one to spend much-needed quality time with family, and that’s exactly what these eminent personalities from Delhi-NCR plan to do. From family picnics to festive brunches and shopping sprees, they share what’s in store.

Bingeing on baked goodies

Bharatanatyam dancer Geeta Chandran says her house is full of Christmas goodies baked by her friends, this time of the year.

She doesn’t bake much on Christmas, but Bharatanatyam dancer Geeta Chandran’s home is always filled with a host of delicious festive treats, this time of the year. “Even though I don’t bake, our pantry is brimming with cakes baked by friends at their homes. In fact, in August itself, Rajiv (Chandran, husband) reminds them to soak fruits in rum! Also, terrific cakes are available which can be ordered online, and they are downright delicious,” she says.

A family feast

For author Kevin Missal, Christmas is a time to spend time with family.

Christmas, for author Kevin Missal, is all about following family traditions. He says: “We go to church in the morning at Green Park. Then, there is a family lunch arranged at a restaurant in old Delhi, where we have Mughlai food. This was a tradition that was started by my grandparents. Besides this, we bake cakes and share with one another. We also compete with each other to see whose is better. Also, every Christmas, I buy a book for myself from a bookshop opposite the church

Prayers for peace, kindness

Indian classical musician Ayaan Ali Bangash says Christmas is about spending time with kids, for him.

For sarod virtuoso Ayaan Ali Bangash, Christmas is a time to hope and pray for happier times. “Christmas is always about my kids, Zohaan and Abeer. Hope Santa blesses them, as they have been good all year long with online classes! Neema (wife) always makes it special for them... I pray that the planet heals soon, and also hope for peace and oneness to prevail all over the world,” he says.

A picnic to soak up the winter sun

Artist Purvai Rai’s birthday falls on the same day as Christmas.

Christmas is always doubly special for artist Purvai Rai, for it also happens to be her birthday. Talking about her plans, she shares, “We do a mix of both celebrations, birthday as well as Christmas. We always have a Christmas theme for the party, which we do at my farm in Gurugram. We spend time there with family and friends. This year, we have fewer people joining us, due to the current Covid-19 situation. As a tradition, besides the regular Christmas cake, we also have New York cheesecake.”

