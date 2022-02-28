Maha Shivratri 2022: Wishes, quotes, images to send your near and dear ones

Maha Shivratri 2022 is one of the biggest Hindu festivals celebrated all across the country. Lord Shiva and Parvati were believed to have got married on this auspicious and hence, this day holds immense importance for the Hindu calendar. Maha Shivratri, which literally translates to the great night of Lord Shiva is celebrated with a lot of pomp and grandeur by the devotees. This year, Maha Shivratri will be celebrated on March 1.

On this day, the devotees keep fast for the entire day and then worship Lord Shiva by getting together in temples and chanting 'Om Namah Shivaya'. It is also believed that fasting on this auspicious day brings good luck for the family. Girls fast on Maha Shivratri to get a desired groom like Lord shiva while the devotees keep fast to impress the lord and invite prosperity into their homes.

Last year due to the covid pandemic, restrictions were put in place and the celebrations were little dim. Hence, this year, celebrations of Maha Shivratri are waited for. We have curated a list of wishes, quptes and images that you can share with your family and friends on this day and wish them a lifetime of prosperity and happiness.

Let Lord Shiva bring prosperity to your home and into your life. Om Namah Shivaya!

"May the divine energies of Lord Shiva are always there to bring positivity in your life. Wishing a blessed and beautiful Maha Shivratri."

Lord Shiva will always clear the darkness for us. Just keep the faith. Happy Maha Shivratri.

" Sending warm wishes on the pious occasion of Mahashivratri…. May Lord Shiva shower his blessings on your family and bless you with happiness and glory, prosperity and peace…. Om Namah Shivay!!"

The Lord is watching over us. The sadness will leave soon and immense happiness with follow. Om Namah Shivaya.

May Lord Shiva remind you of all the strengths you possess to work harder in life and achieve what you desire. Happy Maha Shivratri to you.

Experience the mystical beauty of the Lord Shiva and Parvati on this auspicious day. May your life be filled with happiness and prosperity.

"The world should know that the originator of yoga is the Adiyogi, Shiva himself"

Lord Shiva will shower upon you happiness, joy, wealth, luck and prosperity. Happy Maha Shivratri.

" Lord Shiva (Adi yogi) is a symbol, a possibility, and a source of tools to transform yourself and create your own life"

Let Lord Shiva guide you to the path that you were destined for. Happy Maha Shivratri.

