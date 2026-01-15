Makar Sankranti wishes in Kannada and Telugu: Top 50 happy Sankranti 2026 images, unique quotes, greetings, messages

Happy Sankranti 2026 wishes: Makar Sankranti, or simply Sankrathi, is one of the few Indian festivals celebrated according to the solar cycle. It marks the transition of the sun into the Capricorn zodiac sign. In south India, it is a tribute to the farmers and the cattle who work tirelessly to provide us with food. Also read | Pongal wishes in Tamil: 203+ images, happy Pongal 2026 messages, quotes, greetings, WhatsApp status to share today Makar Sankranti wishes in Kannada and Telugu: Share these Happy Sankranti 2026 images, quotes, greetings and messages with family and friends. (Made using Gemini AI) Whether you are sharing Ellu Bella in Bengaluru or enjoying Ariselu in Hyderabad, the spirit of the festival remains the same: a celebration of nature, community, and new beginnings. To help you spread the joy of the season, we have curated a comprehensive list of the best happy Sankranti 2026 wishes, quotes, and SMS greetings in both Kannada and Telugu.

Happy Makar Sankranti 2026: Makar Sankranti is also called Uttarayana or simply Sankrathi. (Giphy)

Makar Sankranti wishes in Kannada In Karnataka, the festival is synonymous with the tradition of ‘Ellu Bella’ (a mix of sesame seeds and jaggery). The popular saying goes: ‘Ellu bella thindu olle maathadi’ (Eat sesame and jaggery and speak sweet words). Here are some Makar Sankranti wishes in Kannada that you can share: 1. ಎಲ್ಲರಿಗೂ ಮಕರ ಸಂಕ್ರಾಂತಿ ಹಬ್ಬದ ಹಾರ್ದಿಕ ಶುಭಾಶಯಗಳು. (Hearty Makar Sankranti wishes to everyone.) 2. ಎಳ್ಳು ಬೆಲ್ಲ ತಿಂದು ಒಳ್ಳೆಯ ಮಾತಾಡಿ. ಈ ಸಂಕ್ರಾಂತಿ ನಿಮ್ಮ ಬಾಳಿನಲ್ಲಿ ಸಿಹಿಯನ್ನು ತರಲಿ. (Eat sesame and jaggery and speak sweet words. May this Sankranti bring sweetness to your life.) 3. ಸುಗ್ಗಿ ಹಬ್ಬದ ಈ ಸುಸಂದರ್ಭದಲ್ಲಿ ನಿಮ್ಮ ಜೀವನದಲ್ಲಿ ಸುಖ, ಶಾಂತಿ, ಸಮೃದ್ಧಿ ನೆಲೆಸಲಿ. (On this occasion of the harvest festival, may happiness, peace, and prosperity dwell in your life.) 4. ಸಂಕ್ರಾಂತಿ ಸಡಗರ ನಿಮ್ಮದಾಗಲಿ, ಸೂರ್ಯನ ಕಿರಣದಂತೆ ನಿಮ್ಮ ಬದುಕು ಪ್ರಕಾಶಿಸಲಿ. (Let the joy of Sankranti be yours; let your life shine like the rays of the sun.) 5. ಹೊಸ ಭರವಸೆಗಳೊಂದಿಗೆ ಬಂದ ಮಕರ ಸಂಕ್ರಾಂತಿ ನಿಮಗೂ ಮತ್ತು ನಿಮ್ಮ ಕುಟುಂಬಕ್ಕೂ ಒಳಿತನ್ನು ಮಾಡಲಿ. (May Makar Sankranti, which has come with new hopes, do good to you and your family.)

Happy Makar Sankranti 2026: Check Sankranti wishes, quotes, images in Telugu, and other other languages. (HT Photo)

Happy Sankranti wishes in Telugu In the Telugu-speaking states, Sankranti is a grand three-day celebration (Bhogi, Sankranti, and Kanuma) filled with Gobbemmalu, kite flying, and Haridasu songs. Here are some Makar Sankranti wishes in Telugu that you can share: 6. మీకు, మీ కుటుంబ సభ్యులకు మకర సంక్రాంతి శుభాకాంక్షలు! (Makar Sankranti wishes to you and your family members!) 7. ఈ సంక్రాంతి మీ ఇంట్లో సిరిసంపదలను, సుఖసంతోషాలను నింపాలని కోరుకుంటున్నాను. (I wish this Sankranti fills your home with wealth and happiness.) 8. భోగి మంటల వెలుగులో మీ కష్టాలన్నీ తొలగిపోవాలని ఆశిస్తూ... సంక్రాంతి శుభాకాంక్షలు. (Hoping all your troubles vanish in the light of the Bhogi fire... Happy Sankranti.) 9. పసిపాపల నవ్వులు, గాలిపటాల సందడి... ఈ పండుగ మీ జీవితంలో కొత్త వెలుగులు నింపాలి. (Baby laughs, kite hustles... may this festival fill your life with new light.) 10. పల్లెటూరి పండగ, ప్రకృతి పరవశం... అందరికీ సంక్రాంతి శుభాకాంక్షలు! (A village festival, nature's ecstasy... Happy Sankranti to all!)

Happy Makar Sankranti 2026 image to share with loved ones. (Canva)

Happy Sankranti 2026 wishes for friends and family With the rise of social media, sharing high-quality images and status updates has become a staple of the festival. Here are some Sankranti 2026 wishes you can share: 11. May your life be as colourful as the kites in the sky 🪁🌈 12. Let this Sankranti mark the start of brighter and better days 🌞✨ 13. Wishing you good health, good luck, and endless smiles 😊🌾 14. May your home be filled with laughter and sweetness this festive season 🍬🏡 15. Happy Makar Sankranti! Time to rise, shine, and celebrate 🌞🎉 16. May success touch new heights in your life just like soaring kites 🪁🚀 17. Let go of the past and welcome fresh hopes this Sankranti 🌅✨ 18. Wishing you warmth in your heart and joy in your soul 💛🌞 19. May the festival bring peace, prosperity, and positivity 🙏🌾 20. Celebrate the harvest of happiness and hard work 🎊🌞 21. May your days be bright and your nights be peaceful this Sankranti 🌞🌙 22. Sending sweet wishes your way this Makar Sankranti 🍬😊 23. Let your dreams take flight, and your fears fall away 🪁💭 24. May your life be filled with sunshine and smiles ☀️😄 25. Wishing you prosperity that lasts all year long 🌾💰 26. Celebrate love, light, and laughter this festive day 💛🎉 27. May this Sankranti bring clarity, calm, and confidence 🌞✨ 28. Soak in the festive vibes and cherish beautiful moments 🪁💖 29. Wishing you harmony, happiness, and health 🙏🌼

May this Makar Sankranti bring happiness to you and your loved ones. (Pinterest)

Happy Sankranti quotes and WhatsApp status 30. Let the warmth of the sun guide you toward success ☀️🚶‍♂️ 31. Happy Makar Sankranti! May every day ahead be brighter 🌞😊 32. Fly your worries away and hold on to joy 🪁💫 33. May abundance knock on your door this harvest season 🚪🌾 34. Wishing you sweet surprises and cheerful days 🍬🎁 35. May your efforts reap rich rewards 🌾🏆 36. Celebrate new energy and renewed hope 🌞✨ 37. May peace and prosperity become your constant companions 🕊️💛 38. Let happiness flow freely like sunshine ☀️😄 39. Wishing you a festival full of smiles and positivity 😊🎉 40. May your heart be light and your dreams limitless 🪁💖

Makar Sankranti is celebrated across India with various customs. (Canva)