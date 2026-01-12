Makar Sankranti 2026: Is it on January 14 or January 15? Know correct date, shubh muhurat, rituals, history and more

Makar Sankranti 2026: Makar Sankranti, also known as Uttarāyana, Makara, or simply Sankranti, is a vibrant Hindu festival celebrated in India and Nepal. Marking the Sun’s entry into Capricorn (Makar Rashi), it symbolises new beginnings, hope, and the promise of prosperity. This mid-winter harvest festival also signals the end of winter and the start of a fresh agricultural cycle. From its history and significance to dates and timings, here’s everything you need to know about this auspicious festival. (Also read: Lohri 2026: Is it on January 13 or 14? Know the correct date, shubh muhurat, puja rituals, history and significance ) Makar Sankranti 2026: A vibrant festival marking harvest and cultural traditions.

Makar Sankranti 2026 date and timings

As per Drik Panchang, the festival of Makar Sankranti falls on Wednesday, January 14 this year. Here's the auspicious muhurat to keep in mind:

Occasion Muhurat Makar Sankranti Moment 03:13 PM Makar Sankranti Punya Kala 03:13 PM to 06:12 PM Makar Sankranti Maha Punya Kala 03:13 PM to 05:07 PM Prev Next

Meanwhile, according to the panchang, the Sun will rise at 06:46 AM on the day of the festival. Additionally, the Brahma muhurat will last from 05:05 AM to 05:55 AM, and the Vijaya muhurat is from 02:23 PM to 03:09 PM.

Makar Sankranti 2026 history and significance

Makar Sankranti dates back to the Vedic era, when ancient civilisations closely tracked the Sun’s movements. “Sankranti” refers to the Sun’s transition into a zodiac sign, while “Makara” denotes Capricorn. It marks the Sun’s northward journey, known as Uttarayan, bringing longer days and warmer weather.

Makar Sankranti is synonymous with the ritual of flying kites.(Unsplash)

The festival holds spiritual and cultural significance, symbolising harvest, prosperity, and positive energies ideal for prayer, meditation, and charity. Traditions include holy river baths, offerings to the Sun God, sharing food, jaggery, sesame seeds, and clothes, and flying kites, while myths, like Bhishma Pitamah awaiting Uttarayan for salvation, highlight hope, renewal, and the triumph of good over evil.

Makar Sankranti 2026 rituals

On Makar Sankranti, devotees start the day early with a ritual bath and offer water mixed with red flowers and rice grains to the Sun. The festival is also marked by acts of charity, including donations of new grains, blankets, utensils, sesame seeds, and ghee.

Celebrations vary across regions: in North India, people observe Lohri; in the South, Pongal is celebrated; in Gujarat and Rajasthan, colourful kite flying is a highlight; while in the East, the Ganga Sagar Mela is a major event, showcasing the festival’s rich regional diversity.