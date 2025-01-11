Uttarayan 2025: Date, history, significance, celebration of Gujarat's kite flying festival

Flying vibrant kites, indulging in sweet treats and savouring the comforting flavours of khichdi—Uttarayan, also known as Makar Sankranti, is much more than a harvest festival in Gujarat. This highly anticipated celebration marks the end of winter, the onset of longer days, and a time to unite with loved ones under the clear January skies. Uttarayan 2025: Date, significance, history, traditions and celebration behind the festival of kites.(File Photo)

Date and significance:

Uttarayan, celebrated annually on January 14 or 15, aligns with the sun’s transition into Capricorn (Makara) on its northward journey and this celestial event, known as Uttarayana, is believed to bring prosperity and positivity. The festival carries astrological, seasonal and spiritual significance, often likened to India’s version of Thanksgiving, as it celebrates harvest, hope, and community.

Uttarayan was celebrated on December 31, many years ago - Due to the revolution of the earth around the sun, every eight years, the date of Uttarayan is postponed by one day. It is believed that Uttarayan was celebrated on December 31, a thousand years ago.

This year, the festival falls on Tuesday, January 14, 2025. It is celebrated annually on January 14 else on January 15 in case of a leap year.

History:

The roots of Uttarayan are steeped in mythology and astrology. According to the Mahabharata, Bhishma Pitamah, blessed with the power to choose the timing of his death, waited for the sun to enter Uttarayana, signifying its auspiciousness.

Hindus believe that those who die during this period are freed from the cycle of rebirth and attain paradise. The festival also commemorates the triumph of Sankranti who defeated the demon Sankarasur and the day after Makar Sankranti, called Karidin or Kinkrant, honours her victory over another villain, Kinkarasur.

Celebration:

In Gujarat, Uttarayan is synonymous with kite flying—a tradition as colourful as it is therapeutic. Historically, spending hours in the sun while flying kites was believed to boost health by providing much-needed Vitamin D after the chilly winter months.

Today, it is a joyous spectacle as the skies fill with kites of every shape and hue, and cries of “Kai Po Che!” echo through the air. Food takes center stage during Uttarayan, with traditional delicacies adding flavour to the festivities.

Sweets made of sesame and jaggery are a staple, symbolising togetherness and warmth while another culinary highlight is khichdi, a hearty dish of rice and lentils, which holds special significance in Eastern Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Jharkhand. In Gorakhpur, devotees offer khichdi to the Gorakhnath temple as a sacred gesture.

Uttarayan’s celebrations vary across regions but share common themes of gratitude and togetherness where worshipping the Sun God, taking holy dips in sacred rivers and performing acts of charity are universal rituals. In Punjab, Haryana and Delhi, the festival begins with Lohri, marked by bonfires, folk songs, and traditional dances.

More than a festival, Uttarayan is a time to reflect on the rhythms of nature and human life as it brings people together, celebrates the fruits of hard work and honours the cosmic order. Whether it is through kite flying, savoring traditional foods or enjoying the warmth of family and friends, the festival is a reminder of life’s simple joys and profound connections.

So, as January 14 approaches, prepare to look up at the vibrant skies, indulge in festive treats and embrace the spirit of Uttarayan—a celebration that captures the heart of Gujarat and beyond.