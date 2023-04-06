Maundy Thursday 2023: History, significance, quotes, messages to share with loved ones

Maundy Thursday is observed on Thursday before Good Friday and Easter by Christians all over the world to commemorate last supper of Jesus Christ with the apostles, the day when Jesus celebrated his final passover with his disciples by washing his disciples’ feet and passing around bread and wine. On this day, Christians attend special church services including washing of feet, which is a re-enactment of Jesus washing the feet of his disciples. The act symbolises humility and service to others. (Also read: Good Friday 2023: All you need to know about the 7 days of Holy Week)

Maundy Thursday is part of Holy week, the week before Easter that starts with Palm Sunday.

To commemorate this special day, also known as Holy Thursday, people partake in a simple meal of bread and wine during Maundy Thursday. Some Christian traditions also hold a vigil on the day where believers spend time in prayer and reflection, often staying up all night. This year Maundy Thursday is being observed on April 6, 2023 and will be followed by Good Friday (April 7, 2023), Holy Saturday (April 8, 2023) and Easter (April 9, 2023)

The origin of the word maundy from the Latin word ‘mandatum’ meaning ‘command’. As per a gospel, Lord Jesus Christ had told his followers, “If I then, your Lord and Teacher, have washed your feet, you also ought to wash one another’s feet. For I have given you an example, that you also should do just as I have done to you”.

Maundy Thursday is part of Holy week, the week before Easter that starts with Palm Sunday. Holy Week is the week leading up to Easter Sunday and is a time of reflection of the events that occurred in the final days of Jesus Christ's life, which includes his death and resurrection.

“I throw myself at the foot of the Tabernacle like a dog at the foot of his Master.” – St. John Vianney

“The Eucharist is the source and summit of the Christian life.” – Pope John Paul II

“When you look at the Crucifix, you understand how much Jesus loved you then. When you look at the Sacred Host, you understand how much Jesus loves you now.” – Blessed Mother Teresa

Let us deplore and signify the death of Lord Jesus the whole day while we have our food and drink our water. Amen!

– The Lord taught us to leave our pride and vanity and be modest by washing the feet of his disciple being the teacher himself. Let us now blindly follow his footprints in this Maundy Thursday.

– May Jesus fortify you and your dear ones this day. Wish you all a divine Maundy Thursday.

