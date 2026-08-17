Nag Panchami 2026: When is the festival? Correct date, shubh muhurat, panchami tithi, puja vidhi, wishes and more

Nag Panchami 2026: The auspicious Hindu festival of Nag Panchami is celebrated annually. It is also known as Shukla Paksha Panchami. On this day, people worship Nag Devta and seek the blessings for happiness, prosperity, and the safety of their loved ones. Know the correct date, rituals, timings, shubh muhurat, and more.

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Nag Panchami 2026 date: When is the festival?

The auspicious Hindu festival of Nag Panchami falls two days after Hariyali Teej. In 2026, the festival holds greater significance as it falls on the third Monday (somwar) of the Savan festival, underscoring the importance of worshipping Lord Shiva and Nag Devta on this day. Devotees will celebrate the festival on Monday, August 17, in 2026.

Nag Panchami 2026: Puja muhurat, panchami tithi and puja vidhi

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{{^usCountry}} According to Drik Panchang, here are the important timings and muhurats to keep in mind if you are celebrating Nag Panchami: {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to Drik Panchang, here are the important timings and muhurats to keep in mind if you are celebrating Nag Panchami: {{/usCountry}}

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Nag Panchami Puja Muhurat - 6:46 AM to 9:37 AM

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Panchami Tithi Begins - 1:22 PM on August 16, 2026

Panchami Tithi Ends - 1:30 PM on August 17, 2026

On this day, devotees should wake up early and bathe. Begin the Nag Panchami puja with the invocation of Lord Shiva. Offer water and betel leaves to Lord Shiva. Then, worship Nag Devta by offering the idol or picture turmeric, roli, rice grains, flowers, gram, puffed rice, and raw milk. Finally, light incense and a lamp, perform aarti for Lord Shiva, and distribute prasad.

Nag Panchami 2026: 50+ auspicious wishes for loved ones

1. 🐍 Happy Nag Panchami! May Lord Shiva and Nag Devta bless you and your family with peace, prosperity, happiness, and good health.

2. May the divine blessings of Nag Devta fill your home with peace, positivity, prosperity, and endless joy. Happy Nag Panchami!

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3. On this sacred occasion of Nag Panchami, may Lord Shiva remove every obstacle from your path and bless you with a life full of happiness and success.

4. 🕉️ May the blessings of Nag Devta and Mahadev always protect you and your loved ones. Wishing you a blessed and auspicious Nag Panchami.

5. May this holy festival bring divine grace into your life, prosperity into your home, and peace into your heart. Happy Nag Panchami!

6. 🙏 On Nag Panchami, may you receive the blessings of Lord Shiva and Nag Devta, and may your family always remain surrounded by love and harmony.

7. May the sacred blessings of Nag Devta protect your family from all negativity and fill your life with health, happiness, and abundance. Happy Nag Panchami!

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8. 🌺 May Mahadev shower you with His divine blessings and guide you toward peace, righteousness, and prosperity. Shubh Nag Panchami!

9. May the divine serpent deity bless your home with prosperity and protect your family from all troubles. Wishing you a holy and auspicious Nag Panchami.

10. 🐍 On this sacred day, may Nag Devta bless you with strength, wisdom, protection, and prosperity. Have a blessed Nag Panchami!

11. May the grace of Lord Shiva and Maa Parvati bring happiness and peace to your family and make every day brighter. Happy Nag Panchami!

12. 🙏 May all your prayers be heard and all your wishes be fulfilled by the divine grace of Mahadev. Warm wishes on Nag Panchami!

13. May the sacred blessings of Nag Panchami bring new hope, new beginnings, and abundant prosperity into your life. Shubh Nag Panchami!

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14. May Nag Devta bless your family with good fortune and shield your home from every evil and hardship. Happy Nag Panchami!

15. 🕉️ May your devotion to Mahadev bring you inner peace, spiritual strength, and countless blessings. Wishing you a divine Nag Panchami.

16. May the holy energy of Nag Panchami fill your heart with faith, your home with happiness, and your life with prosperity.

17. 🌸 May Lord Shiva bless you with good health, long life, success, and peace, and may Nag Devta always protect your family. Happy Nag Panchami!

18. On this auspicious day, may every difficulty in your life disappear and may your journey ahead be filled with divine blessings. Shubh Nag Panchami!

19. May the blessings of Nag Devta bring prosperity to your doorstep and peace to your heart. Wishing you and your family a blessed Nag Panchami.

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20. 🙏 May Mahadev's divine presence always guide you, protect you, and bless you with happiness beyond measure. Happy Nag Panchami!

21. May this holy festival awaken faith in your heart and bring divine blessings, harmony, and prosperity to your family.

22. 🐍 Nag Panchami ki hardik shubhkamnayein! May Nag Devta and Mahadev shower your life with happiness, peace, and abundance.

23. May the divine blessings of Lord Shiva help you overcome every challenge and lead you toward a prosperous and fulfilling life.

24. On the sacred occasion of Nag Panchami, may your family be blessed with love, unity, health, and everlasting happiness.

25. 🌺 May the blessings of Nag Devta protect you from all negativity, and may Mahadev bless you with courage and wisdom to overcome every obstacle.

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26. May your home always resonate with peace, devotion, and happiness, and may divine grace accompany you wherever you go. Happy Nag Panchami!

27. 🕉️ May the blessings of Mahadev bring light to your life and remove all darkness, worries, and difficulties. Have a spiritually blessed Nag Panchami.

28. May Nag Devta bless your family with prosperity and safeguard your loved ones today and always. Shubh Nag Panchami!

29. May this sacred festival bring good fortune, divine protection, and abundant blessings into your life. Wishing you a very Happy Nag Panchami.

30. 🙏 Let us seek the blessings of Nag Devta and Mahadev for peace in our hearts, harmony in our families, and prosperity in our lives. Happy Nag Panchami!

31. May Lord Shiva's grace give you the strength to face every challenge and the wisdom to walk the path of righteousness. Blessed Nag Panchami!

32. 🐍 May the holy blessings of Nag Devta bring success to your efforts, happiness to your family, and peace to your soul. Happy Nag Panchami!

33. May every prayer you offer on this sacred day be blessed by Mahadev, and may your life be filled with divine grace and positivity.

34. 🌼 Wishing you and your family a Nag Panchami filled with devotion, prosperity, good health, and countless blessings.

35. May Nag Devta protect your home, Mahadev guide your path, and divine blessings make your life beautiful. Shubh Nag Panchami!

36. On this auspicious festival, may you be blessed with peace of mind, purity of heart, strength of spirit, and prosperity in life.

37. 🙏 May the divine blessings of Lord Shiva and Nag Devta bring an abundance of happiness and remove every obstacle from your family's path.

38. May your faith in the divine grow stronger with every passing day. Wishing you a peaceful, prosperous, and spiritually blessed Nag Panchami.

39. 🕉️ May Mahadev's blessings be with you in every step of life, and may Nag Devta protect you and your loved ones from all harm.

40. May the sacred occasion of Nag Panchami bring auspicious beginnings, divine protection, and everlasting happiness to your family.

41. 🌸 May your home be blessed with peace, your heart with devotion, and your life with prosperity. Happy and Holy Nag Panchami!

42. May the blessings of Nag Devta bring you health, wealth, wisdom, and happiness, while Mahadev's grace keeps you protected always.

43. On this holy day, may all your worries fade away and may your life shine with the divine light of Mahadev. Shubh Nag Panchami!

44. 🐍 May Nag Devta bless your family with harmony and prosperity, and may Lord Shiva fulfil your heartfelt prayers. Happy Nag Panchami!

45. May this Nag Panchami mark the beginning of a beautiful chapter filled with peace, success, good fortune, and divine blessings.

46. 🙏 May the powerful blessings of Mahadev give you courage in difficult times, peace in challenging moments, and joy in every season of life.

47. May Nag Devta's divine protection always surround you and your family, keeping you safe, happy, healthy, and prosperous. Happy Nag Panchami!

48. 🌺 Wishing you a sacred Nag Panchami filled with prayers, devotion, positive energy, and the blessings of Lord Shiva.

49. May every corner of your home be filled with happiness and prosperity, and may Mahadev's blessings remain with your family forever.

50. 🕉️ May the divine grace of Nag Devta and Mahadev bless you with a peaceful heart, a prosperous life, and a joyful family. Shubh Nag Panchami!

51. May this auspicious festival strengthen your faith, purify your thoughts, and bring divine blessings into every aspect of your life.

52. 🙏 On Nag Panchami, I pray that Mahadev blesses you with good health, happiness, success, and spiritual peace, today and always.

53. May the sacred blessings of Nag Devta remove negativity from your life and open the doors to peace, prosperity, and good fortune.

54. 🌸 May Mahadev's divine grace be your eternal strength and Nag Devta's blessings be your eternal protection. Wishing you and your family a very Happy Nag Panchami!

55. 🐍 Har Har Mahadev! May Nag Devta bless you and your loved ones with divine protection, abundant prosperity, good health, and everlasting happiness. Shubh Nag Panchami! 🙏🌺

Note to readers: This story includes AI-generated elements.