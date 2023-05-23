National Brother's Day: Date, history, wishes, quotes, and how to celebrate

Brothers are indeed a blessing. They are our partner-in-crime, biggest support, and understand us in ways that nobody will ever be able to. An elder or a younger brother's presence could be at times the biggest relief in times of crisis and loneliness. You may not connect for days, months or years, but when you do, it's old times again. Whether you are 8 or 80, being around your brother can make you forget all your worries for a while. Even if you don't along with your brother, you would never be able to truly hate them as you have a lifetime of memories with them. (Also read: Happy Siblings Day 2023: History, significance and wishes to share)

History and significance of National Brother's Day

Like every year, National Brother's Day will be celebrated on May 24.(Freepik)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

National Brother’s Day is celebrated annually on May 24 since the year 2005 and while there is little detail available about the significance and history of the day, it was C. Daniel Rhodes from Alabama who is credited to create this holiday for celebrating brothers, and also family.

When is National Brother's Day 2023

Like every year, National Brother's Day will be celebrated on May 24. It is falling on Wednesday.

What to do on National Brother's Day

A surprise visit: If you are in the same city as your brother, it is the perfect occasion to visit them, preferably with a small gift that reminds him of old times.

Go down the memory lane: Revisit the most special phase of your life called childhood and recall the memories closest to your heart. Have a hearty laugh.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Share a meal together: There are many conversations that happen only at dinner table. Talk like there is no tomorrow and make some more happy memories.

Call your brother: If you are not in the same city, make sure to have a long conversation with your brother over phone.

National Brother's Day wishes and quotes:

You can also share these wishes and quotes with your brother on this occasion:

While we don't always agree on everything, we always communicate from the heart. Wish you a very happy Brother's Day.

There is “no buddy” like a brother. Happy Brother's Day!

“Sometimes being a brother is even better than being a superhero.” – Marc Brown

There is a little boy inside the man who is my brother… Oh, how I hated that little boy. And how I love him too - Anna Quindlen

“Oh, brothers! I don't care for brothers. My elder brother won't die, and my younger brothers seem never to do anything else.” ― Oscar Wilde, The Picture of Dorian Gray

“You got to hold on to your brother . . . and don’t let him fall, no matter what it looks like is happening and no matter how evil you get with him.” - James Baldwin, Sonny's Blues

“This is my Brother, my Blood, the only thing in this World created from that which I was created from, the Person in this World who knows me best, the Person who would miss me most if I was gone.” - James Frey, A Million Little Pieces

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}