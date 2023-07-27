National Refreshment Day 2023: Date, history, significance and all you need to know

National Refreshment Day is a day dedicated to celebrating and indulging in refreshing beverages and treats that provide a moment of relaxation and rejuvenation. Whether it's a cool glass of iced tea, a fruity smoothie, or a delicious ice cream, this day encourages people to take a break from their busy lives and enjoy some refreshing delights. It's an opportunity to savor the simple pleasures in life and to treat oneself with a refreshing experience. It serves as a reminder to take a moment to refresh and recharge. From history to significance, here is everything you need to know about this day. (Also read: 6 beverages to drink every day for healthy and glowing skin )

When is National Refreshment Day 2023

National Refreshment Day is a special occasion dedicated to celebrating and indulging in refreshing beverages during the hot season.(Pixabay)

National Refreshment Day is observed on the fourth Thursday of July, falling on July 27 this year. It is a special day dedicated to enjoying and celebrating refreshing beverages and treats that offer a moment of relaxation and rejuvenation.

History of National Refreshment Day

Since the inception of summer, refreshing beverages have been an essential part of the season's experience. National Refreshment Day was introduced in 2015 with a straightforward concept: relish an ice-cold, revitalizing drink during the sweltering summer afternoons. Traveller Beer, an American beverage brand based in Burlington, Vermont, invented this day in order to draw attention to and showcase the cool flavours of summer libations. Even though Traveller Beer is no longer in operation, the creation of National Refreshment Day may go down in history as a significant contribution!

National Refreshment Day significance

National Refreshment Day holds significant importance as a special occasion dedicated to celebrating and indulging in refreshing beverages during the hot summer season. It provides a little break from the heat and invites guests to enjoy refreshing drinks and tasty foods that are good for both the body and the soul. This holiday not only encourages the use of a variety of thirst-quenching flavours, but also highlights the happiness that a cool beverage may provide. It serves as a reminder to take a vacation, unwind, and cherish the little things that may significantly improve our wellbeing and summer happiness.

