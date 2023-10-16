Navratri 2023 Day 2: Who is Maa Brahmacharini? Significance, puja vidhi, timings, mantra for day 2 of Shardiya Navratri

The day 2 of Shardiya Navratri falls on Monday, October 16. Dedicated to the worship of Maa Durga and her nine avatars, the festival falls during the autumn in the lunar month of Ashwin. On the second day, devotees pray to Adi Shakti's second avatar - Maa Brahmacharini. The other eight Navadurgas worshipped during Navratri are Maa Shailputri, Maa Chandraghanta, Maa Kushmanda, Maa Skandamata, Maa Katyayani, Maa Kalaratri, Maa Mahagauri and Maa Siddhidatri. If you keep the Navratri fasts or worship the Goddesses during these nine days, you should know about Maa Brahmacharini, significance, puja vidhi, timings, mantra and more. Scroll through to know all the details.

Who is Maa Brahmacharini? Navratri 2023 Day 2 Significance:

Maa Brahmacharini is the unmarried form of Goddess Parvati. She is worshipped on the second day of Navratri. (Pinterest)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Maa Brahmacharini is the unmarried form of Goddess Parvati. She took birth at Daksha Prajapati's home in this avatar and was a great Sati. She governs Lord Mangal, the provider of all fortunes. She walks barefoot, has two hands, and carries Jap Mala in the right hand and Kamandal in the left. According to Hindu scriptures, Goddess Brahmacharini did severe penance to get Lord Shiva as her husband. She spent years on a diet of Bilva leaves, flowers, fruits and leafy vegetables and slept on the floor. She also fasted while staying in open places in scorching summers, harsh winters and stormy rains. Later, she stopped eating and continued her penance without food and water.

Seeing her intense resolve, Lord Brahma gave her a blessing, and she became Lord Shiva's consort. However, when her father disrespected Lord Shiva, Maa Brahmacharini immolated herself by wishing to get a father in her next birth who respects her husband.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

By worshipping her, virtues such as penance, renunciation, dispassion and restraint improve inherently. One can also enhance their ethical conduct. Additionally, one can achieve all of their goals by praying to the Goddess.

Navratri 2023 Day 2 Puja Vidhi, Samagri, Colour and Timing:

According to Drik Panchang, the Dwitiya Tithi of Shardiya Navratri will begin on October 16 at 12:32 am and end on October 17 at 1:13 am. Meanwhile, the moon sighting will be possible from 5:51 pm to 6:40 pm on October 16. Brahma Muhurat will last from 4:42 am to 5:32 am, and Abhijit Muhurat is from 11:44 am to 12:29 pm.

Maa Brahmacharini's colour is red. It symbolises passion and love. Meanwhile, the flower used to worship her is Jasmine.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to Drik Panchang, devotees worship Maa Brahmacharini and Lord Shiva on the second of Navratri. They also observe a fast to seek blessings. Devotees offer jasmine flowers, rice, and sandalwood to Maa Brahmacharini in a kalash. The deity is also given abhishek with milk, curd and honey. A special bhog of sugar is also prepared for the Goddess during Navratri.

Navratri 2023 Day 2 Maa Brahmacharini Puja Mantra, Prathana, Stuti and Stotra:

1) Om Devi Brahmacharinyai Namah

2) Dadhana Kara Padmabhyamakshamala Kamandalu

Devi Prasidatu Mayi Brahmacharinyanuttama

3) Ya Devi Sarvabhuteshu Maa Brahmacharini Rupena Samsthita

Namastasyai Namastasyai Namastasyai Namo Namah

4) Tapashcharini Tvamhi Tapatraya Nivaranim

Brahmarupadhara Brahmacharini Pranamamyaham

Shankarapriya Tvamhi Bhukti-Mukti Dayini

Shantida Jnanada Brahmacharini Pranamamyaham

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!