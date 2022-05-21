Niharika NM: I had my little princess moment at the red carpet

Most are busy watching the stream of Bollywood stars descend at Festival de Cannes 2022. And one can’t simply miss out on the trail of digi-celebrities. One among them is content creator Niharika NM, who recently made her red carpet debut for World Influencer Blogger Awards (WIBA), and won the Youth Icon-Entertainer of the Year!

“The whole thing is so surreal. And I can’t believe that it actually happened. I’m so grateful and overwhelmed at the same time for being able to represent India in the Blogger Awards,” shares Niharika who walked the red carpet in a lovely navy blue beaded dress from Geisha Designs and styled by Anisha Jain. “I got this beautiful award and gave a little speech. I tried to keep it elegant but I had to make it a stand-up set at the end! I also met one of my favourite beauty influencers NikkieTutorials who was cheering for me while I was giving my speech. It couldn’t have been any better,” adds the celebrity influencer.

Talking about her red carpet appearance, Niharika exclaims, “I actually can’t believe it happened. I think I got very shy and awkward by seeing so many people. But it was incredible. I had my little princess moment and I loved it. The only thing going on in my mind was ‘Please don’t fall Niharika. You can fall anywhere else, just not today, not here’. Also, while hitting those poses, I was wondering ab right main dekhu ki left. Overall, I was trying to be an elegant and graceful lady for once.”

Niharika NM feels elated that her work is being appreciated across the world and she is getting recognition at a global platform. She calls it the best time to be a content creator.

With influencers and content creators being recognised for their work, and being a part of international events alongside actors, Niharika feels elated that her work is being appreciated across the world and she is getting recognition at a global platform.

Calling now as the best time to be a content creator, Niharika says, “I love the fact that the digital space is crossing over into the mainstream. No one would have expected social media influencers to be walking the red carpet or be in this beautiful city. Now there is a beautiful bridge they have built between the two worlds. Stars are stars but it also makes you feel that you too can be one for a day... People still ask me if this (influencer) is a legitimate profession, and I have stopped responding to it now. This whole space is fairly new and I’m glad it has taken off this way, but social media is so dynamic that we can’t really predict what will happen tomorrow. For now, it’s an incredible space to be in and I think everyone who is passionate about it should try their level best,” shares Niharika who has a busy schedule ahead and won’t be able to enjoy the slew of movies being screened at the festival. “I honestly wish I had the time to enjoy some films but I have shootings lined up and once it’s wrapped up, I’ll be on a plane. So, next time!”

Author tweets @AngelaPaljor

