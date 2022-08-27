Onam 2022: The story of Onam Sadhya, all the 26 dishes in the grand feast, how to serve it and more

Onam 2022: The auspicious rice harvest festival of Kerala - Onam, also referred to as Thiru-Onam or Thiruvonam, is just around the corner. It falls in the first month of the Malayalam calendar, Chingam. Onam marks the return of the legendary, wise and generous King Mahabali, and it is celebrated by decorating homes, drawing rangolis, wearing new clothes, greeting your loved ones, and preparing a grand feast called the Onam Sadhya or Onasadhya. Preparations for Onam generally kickstart 10 days in advance. This year, it will begin on August 30 and Onam or Thiruvonam will fall on September 8, Thursday. Each day of this festival - Atham, Chithira, Chodi, Vishakam, Anizham, Thriketta, Moolam, Pooradam, Uthradom and Thiruvonam - has its own significance. And Thiruvonam is considered to be the most auspicious day.

All you need to know about Onam Sadhya:

Several traditions are observed during Onam, such as Pookkalam (a floral pattern drawn outside the homes), Onakalikal (different games played during the festival), Vallamkali (boat race), Pulikali (a tableau with actors dressed as tigers and hunters), and archery. Apart from these, food, especially Onam Sadhya or Onasadhya is another integral part of the celebrations.

The Sadhya which literally translates to a banquet in Malayalam is exactly that: an elaborate feast. To prepare Onam Sadhya or Onasadhya, every member of the family has to make some contribution to the preparations. Traditionally, it consists of 26 different types of mouth-watering curries, fried vegetables, sweet dishes and more, prepared with over 60 ingredients. The feast is eaten with hand and served on a banana leaf laid on the floor. The custom is a reflection of humility and that all are equal.

The Onam Sadhya broadly covers all the flavour profiles – sweet, salty, sour and spicy, and uses a lot of regional ingredients, including coconut, jaggery, yams and a wide variety of lentils.

Read on to know the 26 dishes served in a traditional Onam Sadhya.

Pappadam

An Onam Sadhya is incomplete without the Pappadam. They are made from rice flour and are crispy in texture.

Upperi

Upperi or Banana Chips are one the most beloved dishes in Sadhya. A handful of Upperi is generally served in the traditional feast.

Sharkara Varatti

Sharkara Varatti is the sweeter version of banana chips. It is deep-fried raw bananas coated in jaggery syrup and flavoured with cardamom, cumin and dry ginger.

Inji Curry

Inji curry is made from ginger, tamarind and jaggery. This is one of the first dishes prepared in Malayali households in the days leading to Thiruvonam.

Mango Curry

This mango dish adds a spicy kick to the Sadhya. It is made with raw mango and coconut milk.

Naranga Curry

Naranga Curry is a sour lemon pickle that adds some zest to the grand meal.

Pachadi

Pachadi is another yogurt-based dish. This curry is made with either pineapple or bitter gourd and grated coconut.

Olan

Olan is made with white or ash gourd and red beans splashed with a generous amount of coconut milk.

Ellisheri

Ellisheri is made with pumpkin, red beans, and a generous amount of grated coconut.

Avial

Avial is a mixed vegetable dish made by mixing 13 vegetables commonly found in the Western Ghats and grated coconut. It is seasoned with coconut oil and curry leaves.

Thoran

Thoran can be made from any vegetable and is a staple dish in every Malayali household. Usually, it is made with cabbage and carrots or just beans with grated coconut.

Chor

Rice or Chor is an essential part of Onam Sadhya but on this occasion, most Malayalis serve red rice. If you haven't tried it yet, you definitely should.

Parripu Curry

Parripu Curry is a preparation of plain moong dal topped with ghee, red chillies, and black sesame seeds.

Chenna Mezhkkupuratti

Chenna Mezhkkupuratti is prepared by cutting yams into thin slices. Then, it is boiled with spices and fried in coconut oil.

Sambhar

Sambhar is an essential dish for the grand feast, and each family has their own traditional recipes. It is a lentil-based vegetable stew cooked in a tamarind broth.

Pulissery

Pulissery is made with curd and a vegetable of your choice, from pumpkin to cucumber. In the end, it is topped with a gracious amount of grated coconut.

Kaalan

This signature Onam Sadhya dish is made with yogurt, yam or raw banana and grated coconut.

Morru Kachiyatha

Morru Kachiyatha is made by boiling yogurt to perfection with black sesame seeds, shallots, ginger, and garlic.

Kichadi

Kichadi is another delicious dish from the Onam Sadhya. It is made using spicy yogurt and any vegetable like okra, cucumber, or even bitter gourd.

Rasam

Rasam is made with spicy tamarind soup, sprinkled with a generous amount of curry leaves, mustard and tomatoes. It is either eaten with rice or separately to aid in digestion.

Kootu Curry

Kootu Curry is a dry dish made with raw bananas, black chana and grated coconut.

Neyy

A spoonful of Neyy, usually known as ghee in Hindi, is poured over the rice and parripu to give it an extra flavour. Onam Sadhya is incomplete without it.

Inji Thayir

Inji Thayir is a delicious dish made using ginger, yogurt, black sesame seeds and spices.

Poovan Pazham

Poovan Pazham is a smaller version of bananas. It is enjoyed by mashing it together with Payasam. You can also add pappadam into the mix for that extra crunch.

Palada Pradhaman

Palada Pradhaman is a sweet dish made with milk, dry fruits, and rice ada. It is served in the end, as it helps in counteracting the spices.

Pazham Pradhaman

Pazham Pradhaman includes Rice ada, cashew nuts, thinly sliced coconut pieces and jaggery.