Post-Holi skin and hair care 101

Holi, the festival of colours is upon us. It is a day filled with family, friends and a whole load of fun. It also includes smearing colours on each other, splashing dyed water or indulging in water balloon fights.

If you spent the past few days attending a number of parties, you are bound to be spotted with a myriad of colours. While you focus on getting the perfect outfit, don’t forget about the exposed parts of your body. Hair and skincare, before and after the festival will be of utmost importance.

Indians love celebrating the festival of colours, Holi (Shutterstock)

For the skin

Once you get back home, jump into a shower. Do not scrub your skin with loofahs or any other harsh tool. Also avoid taking a very hot shower as it will dry your skin, leaving it itchy and damaged. Use gentle scrub on your body.

Post the shower, use a moisturizer all over your body. Taking care of skin also includes what you put into your body. So, rehydrate yourself by drinking plenty of water and fresh juices to flush out any toxins.

For your face, it is advisable to use Rosehip or Argan oil along with sunscreen for those who have dry and oily skin, respectively. Rosehip oil is nourishing and can relieve stress. It helps in producing new skin cells to give you a youthful look. The vitamin F in rosehip oil helps seal in moisture and shield skin from harm.

Argan oil is good for boosting the immune system due to its high vitamin E content. Moreover, it aids in skin and eye maintenance and restoration. It protects from sun damage too.

If you are prone to acne or have pimples dotted across your face, acne patches are a great option to cover them and avoid getting them infected. Also, if you had any cuts or wounds before playing holi, ensure that it is cleaned to prevent any infection.

For the hair

Wash away the dyes and colours from the hair as soon as you return home. But do not be too harsh on your hair. Stand under running water for 10 minutes and let the colors run off from your hair. Use a mild shampoo to cleanse the hair. Opt for nourishing products that also soothe the scalp. Do not fret if the colour does not leave in one go as it can take a few days for the hair to retain its natural shine.

After rinsing, do not miss the leave-in cream and hair serum to be applied over the length of the hair. Moisture retention is very essential at this point in time.

Men can apply a hair serum or cream to provide nourishment along with moisture. It will also reduce the negative effects of the colour on the scalp. Use a serum that has jojoba oil as their key ingredient.

A seemingly random tip is to get rid of any split ends by trimming your hair. You can do this after the festival as it will remove any of the dry or damaged hair. When the colour sticks to the hair, it tends to dry and damage the hair after it is washed out. Damaged hair can cause further damage at the ends and it can result in you having more split hair. By getting a hair trim after the festival, you can remove any split ends and damaged hair strands.

After Holi, treat yourself to a hair treatment like a fusio hair scrub, a hair detox cleansing or even a simple hair spa. This will get any last vestiges of the colour out without damaging the hair and adding a boost of much needed moisture and TLC.

Types of scrubs to try

Homemade body scrub: Mix brown sugar, honey and aloe vera together, and grind. Very gently exfoliate the body and face to remove any colour. You can make this ahead of time and store in the fridge.

Hair condition mask: Add 1 tsp of honey and yogurt and juice of half a lemon in a bowl. Blend and massage the scalp. Apply to the lengths of the hair. Leave on for 10-15 mins and rinse.

Inputs by Dr Batul Patel, dermatologist; Sareena Acharya, artistic head, Enrich Beauty