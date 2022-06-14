Sant Kabir Jayanti: Inspiring verses and quotes by the mystical saint and poet

Sant Kabir Jayanti 2022: Sant Kabir Das, a 15th century mystical poet, continues to be relevant even today with his timeless dohas that make one reflect on life, self and society as a whole. The birth of Kabir continues to be shrouded in mystery and it is remains unclear whether he was born as a Muslim or Hindu. As per scholars, the philosophy of Kabir revolved around the nirguna form of God i.e. God without form.

Sant Kabir Jayanti celebrates the birth of the poet and this year it is being observed on June 14. According to a legend, Kabir appeared on a lotus flower in the year 1398 (Samvat 1455), on the full moon day of Jyeshtha month at the time of Brahmamuharta. Some noted historians believed Kabir lived in Banaras.

Kabir Das' verses were composed in simple, relatable Hindi words but made a huge impact. His work revolved around devotion, mysticism and discipline and said to have influenced Bhakti movement. A lot of Kabir's work was included into Sikh scripture Guru Granth Sahib by the fifth Sikh guru, Guru Arjan Dev. Kabir Das' writings include Bijak, Sakhi Granth, Kabir Granthawali and Anurag Sagar.

Here are some of the popular dohas of Sant Kabir Das

Bura Jo Dekhan Main Chala, Bura Naa Milya Koye

Jo Munn Khoja Apnaa, To Mujhse Bura Naa Koye

Translation

I searched for the crooked man, met not a single one

Then searched myself, "I" found the crooked one

Kaal Kare So Aaj Kar, Aaj Kare So Ub

Pal Mein Pralaya Hoyegi, Bahuri Karoge Kub

Translation

Tomorrow's work do today, today's work now

if the moment is lost, the work be done how

Kabira Khara Bazaar Mein, Mange Sabki Khair

Na Kahu Se Dosti, Na Kahu Se Bair

Translation

Kabira in the market place, wishes welfare of all

Neither friendship nor enmity with anyone at all

Aisee Vani Boliye, Mun Ka Aapa Khoye

Apna Tan Sheetal Kare, Auran Ko Sukh Hoye

Translation

Speak such words, sans ego's ploy

Body remains composed, giving the listener joy

Dukh Mein Simran Sab Kare, Sukh Mein Kare Na Koye

Jo Sukh Mein Simran Kare, Tau Dukh Kahe Ko Hoye

In anguish everyone prays to Him, in joy does none

To One who prays in happiness, how sorrow can come

(Traslation credit: allpoetry.com)