Khattar announces free pilgrimage to Sant Kabir’s birthplace in Varanasi
Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday announced free pilgrimage for the people of the state to Sant Kabir’s birthplace in Uttar Pradesh’s Varanasi.
Addressing state-level Sant Kabir Das Jayanti celebrations organised in Rohtak, Khattar said the railway fare of those undertaking the pilgrimage from the state to Sant Kabir’s birthplace in Varanasi will be reimbursed.
Khattar also announced that his official residence in Chandigarh will be known as ‘Sant Kabir Kutir’.
He announced provision of cadre-wise reservation in the state during promotion of government employees on the lines of the Centre.
He also said 75% subsidy will be given for setting up of 5 KW solar plants in the dharamshalas of Scheduled Castes and backward communities.
A health institution or university in the state will be named after Sant Kabir, he said.
The BJP-led government is committed to empowering every poor, oppressed, and underprivileged person, he said.
Children belonging to the Scheduled Castes are being provided scholarships as well as free coaching to help them prepare for competitive exams, he said.
“Free books, uniforms and stationery are being given by the government till Class 12 to SC students. A provision of 10% reservation has been made for admission in undergraduate and postgraduate courses. Regular reservation is being given for medical PG to SC students. The scope of Dr Ambedkar Meritorious Scholarship Scheme has also been extended to all sections,” the CM added.
Meanwhile, Rohtak MP Arvind Sharma, who is at loggerheads with the CM, sat with mediapersons as he did not ‘receive’ the invitation and the chair for him was not allotted on the main stage. Sharma said he has no differences with anyone as he sat with mediapersons.
-
Bombay HC may hear Nawab Malik, Anil Deshmukh's bail plea on Friday: Report
The Rajya Sabha polls in Maharashtra on Friday will see a battle between the opposition BJP and the ruling Shiv Sena-headed Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, of which the NCP is a part. The western state will see a contest for six seats with seven candidates being in the fray.
-
Kanpur man arrested for post on Prophet
He is the third social media user to have been arrested in the past two days. BJYM leader, Harshit Srivastava, and Hindu Samanvaya Samiti president, Tushar Shukla, were sent to jail for 14 days in judicial custody for similar offence.
-
Covid-19: At 2,813 cases, Maharashtra sees highest single-day jump since Feb 15
With Maharashtra and other states and Union territories (UTs), including Delhi, reporting continuous rise in Covid-19 cases, Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan has asked them to maintain a strict vigilance and take pre-emptive action in regions that are showing concerns.
-
CM Himanta Biswa Sarma expands Assam cabinet, rejigs portfolio
Governor Jagdish Mukhi administered the oath of office and secrecy to Jayanta Malla Baruah and Nandita Garlosa. The strength of the council has now gone up to 16. BJP has 13 ministers while allies Asom Gana Parishad two and United Peoples’ Party Liberal one.
-
Nupur Sharma summoned on June 22 by Maharashtra Police over remarks on Prophet
The Maharashtra Police on Tuesday summoned suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma on June 22 for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Prophet Mohammed recently that drew condemnation from several Islamic nations and opposition parties.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics