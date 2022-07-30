Sawan Somwar 2022: Benefits of having mosambi juice while fasting

Sawan Somwar 2022: In the auspicious month of Sawan that falls in July every year, many devotees fast on every Monday to seek blessings of Lord Shiva and get a life partner of their choice. Married women keep it to pray for the long life of their husbands. While fasting, people only eat selected foods like fruits, nuts, and some grains and vegetables, skipping salt and majority of vegetables and grains. Not having enough nutrients in your system could lead to headaches and weakness and impact your health adversely. (Also read: Sawan Somwar 2022 calendar: All you need to know about the fasting dates of the Shravan Somwars)

Staying hydrated and eating healthy is important while fasting. One of the ways to do it is having healthy drinks and juice. Mosambi or sweet lime juice is a favourite among those fasting as it tastes delicious and has the essential vitamins, minerals, antioxidants, fibre and water content. It also has citric acid which helps you feel full.

In addition to this, the fruit also helps in aiding digestion, lowering risk of cancer and boost your skin health. Lovneet Batra recently talked about the wonderful benefits of sweet lime in her recent Instagram post.

Promotes healthy skin: Mosambi is high in vitamin C and this vitamin is necessary to make collagen, a protein that keeps your skin firm and strong. Moreover, limes are high in antioxidants, which may help combat age-related skin changes.

Lowers the risk of cancer: Mosambi contains compounds called limonoids that have been linked to a lower risk of certain cancers.

Aids digestion: Mosambi features a high-content value of flavonoids which energises the digestive tract by increasing secretion of digestive juices, acids and bile. Therefore, it helps with digestion simply by neutralising the acidic digestive juices made by the stomach and eliminates toxins through the excretory system.

