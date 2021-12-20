Shopping and caroling: Christmas spirit rules Mumbai

It’s the most wonderful time of the year. There is a nip in the air, fairy lights twinkle all around and cakes are being baked in hordes. After two Christmases at home, it is only right that we take a moment to enjoy the festival, safely as we follow COVID-19 protocols. From live concerts, to flea markets and music with a cause, here are some of the notable events happening in the city.

Santa Paws

Why should the hoomans have all the fun? Take your doggo to a special Christmas themed brunch where your pet can make new doggie friends, consume pet friendly food, play specials games and get gifts from Santa.

Where: Rare Earth cafe

When: December 26

Timings: 12.30-3 pm

BCC’s Thriftmas donation drive

Organised by the Bombay Closet Cleanse, Thriftmas will see the thrift store collect gently used clothes, accessories, toys and books. Instead of donating the items to NGOS when they do not need it, the items will be sold and the profits will then be donated to the Salvation Army Home in Sion.

Where: multiple venues

When: December 12- 22

Timings: 11 am -10 pm

Christmas Cheers

If you don’t have anything special planned for Christmas then why not try your hand at a boozy painting class. With the canvas and paints will be provided, you are free to bring as much of your own alcohol as you want.

Where: Hobby Station, Andheri (W)

When: December 25-26

SPACEXMAS

Space and Christmas collides in this new-age party that includes food, drinks and good music.

Where: Take It Easy, Andheri (W)

When: December 25-26

The Nutcracker

A Christmas classic, the nutcracker Ballet performed by Bolshoi Ballet dancers on Tchaikovsky’s score will be streamed for music lovers.

Where: Dance Theater, NCPA, Nariman Point

When: December 23-26

Duration: 2 hours 15 mins

SCC SkyCinema

Cuddle up with blankets, company and some hot food while binging two Christmas movies, under the stars. Bluetooth headphones will be provided on the venue.

Where: IBIS, Vikhroli

When: December 25-26

Timings: 6pm onwards