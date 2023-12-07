Solar and Lunar Eclipse in 2024: Two Surya Grahan and two Chandra Grahan to take place in 2024. All details here

2024 is an exciting year for skywatchers as a breathtaking spectacle from the cosmos is in store. The upcoming year will witness two Solar Eclipse and a Lunar Eclipse. While a Solar Eclipse or a Surya Grahan occurs when the Moon passes between the Sun and Earth, casting the Moon's shadow on Earth, a Lunar Eclipse or Chandra Grahan occurs when the Sun casts Earth's shadow onto the Moon. During the Lunar Eclipse, the Earth must be physically between the Sun and Moon, with all three bodies lying on the same orbit plane. Since Lunar and Solar Eclipse hold great significance, it is important to know the correct dates and timings of the celestial events. Scroll through to know the details.

Solar Eclipse 2024

The first Solar Eclipse of 2024 falls on April 8. It will be a Total Solar Eclipse. It will begin over the South Pacific Ocean and cross North America, passing over Mexico, the United States, and Canada. Meanwhile, the Partial Solar Eclipse will occur in Costa Rica, Cuba, Aruba, the Cayman Islands, Dominica, French Polynesia, and Jamaica among others. Here are the timings and Sutak period according to the Drik Panchang:

Eclipse start time -3:42 pm (UTC)

Eclipse end time -4:36 pm (UTC)

Maximum Eclipse - 6:17 pm (UTC)

The second Surya Grahan is on October 2. It will be an Annular Solar Eclipse. An Annular Solar Eclipse, or a ring of fire solar eclipse, occurs as the New Moon moves in front of the Sun but does not cover the Sun's disk completely. The Annular Eclipse will be visible in South America (Argentina and Chile), and a Partial Solar Eclipse will be visible in South America, Antarctica, the Pacific Ocean, the Atlantic Ocean, and North America. Here are the timings and Sutak period according to the Drik Panchang:

Eclipse start time -3:42 pm (UTC)

Eclipse end time -4:50 pm (UTC)

Maximum Eclipse - 6:45 pm (UTC)

Both the Eclipses will not be visible in India. Therefore, the Sutak time is not applicable this time.

Lunar Eclipse 2024

The first Lunar Eclipse of 2024 falls on March 25. It will be a Penumbral Lunar Eclipse. During a Penumbral Lunar Eclipse, the Moon passes through an outer region of the Earth's shadow called the Penumbra - the outer part of the Earth's shadow, in which the Earth appears to cover part of the Sun's disk, but not all of it. It will be visible in much of Europe, Australia and Africa, North/East Asia, North America, South America, the Pacific, Atlantic, Arctic, and Antarctica.

Penumbral Eclipse: 4:53 am

Maximum Eclipse: 7:12 am

Penumbral Eclipse: 9:32 am

The second Lunar Eclipse will be on September 18. It will be a Partial Lunar Eclipse. It will be visible in Europe, Asia, Australia, Africa, North/West North America, North/East South America, the Pacific, Atlantic, Indian Ocean, the Arctic, and Antarctica.

Penumbral Lunar Eclipse: 3:38 pm (UTC)

Partial Lunar Eclipse: 4:46 pm (UTC)

Full Lunar Eclipse: 6:03 pm (UTC)

Maximum Lunar Eclipse: 6:32 pm (UTC)

Full Lunar Eclipse ends: 7:02 pm (UTC)

Partial Lunar Eclipse ends: 8:18 pm (UTC)

Penumbral Lunar Eclipse ends: 9:27 pm (UTC)

Both Eclipses will not be visible in India. Therefore, the Sutak time is not applicable this time.

